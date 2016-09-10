Dave Churchman is dying, but he's facing it with a smile

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff.co.nz Dave Churchman used to raise money for the Hospice, now he is getting help from them.

Dave Churchman is dying, but he talks about it with a smile.

The 53-year-old had a kidney removed in January due to cancer, but was told in the middle of August the cancer had returned and spread around his body, and he had six months to live.

Churchman is pragmatic about his situation.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ. Dave Churchman, with his dog Oscar, has been given six months to live and is spending his time supporting Hospice Taranaki.

"I know I haven't got any regrets about my life so I wouldn't have changed anything about what I've done or anything," he said.

READ MORE:

* Variety Bash is a family fundraising affair

* Travel team has inside running

* Ask an expert: Booking a European OE

"I think it makes you appreciate the time that you've got as opposed to changing it."

While he accepted that he was going to die, he continues to act like his life isn't over.

"I'm always hopefully that they've got it totally wrong and I'll be around for another 20 years," he said.

"I don't think that's likely but forever hopeful."

Churchman and his wife Diane have kept their sense of humour throughout the ordeal and share a laugh while talking about it, and he said his two children, Ryan, 23, and Shaun, 21, were coping well.

"It's a big shock for the family and friends but once again I think it's one of those things and it is quite a normal thing, if under abnormal situations."

As the former owner/operator of New Plymouth's House of Travel, he spent a number of hours raising money for Hospice Taranaki, which is now caring for him.

"It's one of those things where I think it's a great charity and a great service for the Taranaki community but I never aspired to use," he laughed.

Just before he was diagnosed the second time, Churchman had begun to renovate the house and stripped the wallpaper.

While the walls were still bare, he assured his wife he would get it done before he passed away.

He decided to talk about his experience to support Hospice Taranaki's annual phone appeal, which starts next week and will run for nine weeks.

Churchman said dying wasn't something that he thought about often and he instead tried to focus on living.

"It might be that you wake up at two or three in the morning thinking it's a bit crap, this isn't fair, but that's the exception rather than the 24/7," he said.

"And that's your brain just making sure you've got a reality check on it but it's not something that's overruling my life."

Churchman and his family had also pre-arranged his funeral, right down to the minor details like having brandy snaps at the afternoon tea afterwards.

"It was quite surreal really, talking about stuff like that but its all part of what I consider the luckiness, the luckiness of making sure you've got the music you want and having it arranged how you want it," he said.

Whether he had six months or 20 years left, Churchman said he would make the most of it.

"I've had a really full live and it will continue to be full until the end."

With patient numbers up 10 per cent on the same time last year, Hospice Taranaki is hoping to raise $1.6m from the community in addition to its Taranaki District Health Board funding.

- Stuff