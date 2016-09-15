Added sugar: harmful for health, but hard to track, Royal Society says

Royal Society of New Zealand This animation, produced by the Royal Society of New Zealand, says it's important to know how much sugar is in the food we're eating.

Misleading labels could be to blame for Kiwis struggling to limit their intake of harmful sugars.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said we should try and limit that intake to six teaspoons each day.

But food labels in New Zealand only measure overall sugar content of a product – which takes into account both naturally occurring sugars and added sugars.

DOMINO POSTIGLIONE/FAIRFAX A typical small can of baked beans contains five-and-a-half teaspoons of sugar.

For example, the label on orange juice will say how much sugar there is in total, but not how much came naturally from the fruit and how much was added to sweeten the product.

"[I]t is likely that many New Zealanders are exceeding WHO guidelines regularly, if not every day," Emeritus Professor Richard Bedford, President of the Society, said.

REUTERS Familiarising yourself with the vege aisle, and whole foods, is the best way to kick added sugar, dietitian Sarah Hanrahan says.

A Royal Society of New Zealand review, released on Thursday, found excess consumption of added sugar was harmful, yet hard to avoid.

High intakes of added sugar leads to weight gain and dental decay, and evidence is growing for links between sugar and high levels of fat in the blood, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, stomach fat gain, gout and increased blood pressure.

Current New Zealand Health Survey data from the Ministry of Health estimates 31 per cent of adults and 11 per cent of children aged 2-14 are obese.

One of the challenges in the battle of the bulge is added sugar, which lurks everywhere, including foods we think of as savoury, Bedford said.

A carton of liquid breakfast contains about six-and-a-half teaspoons of added sugar, and a small can of baked beans five-and-a-half teaspoons, the Society said.

"A growing weight of evidence" suggested problems around added sugar should be taken seriously, Bedford said.

Auckland dietitian Carol Wham said some manufacturers were trying to bring down the sugar content in products such as baked beans, "but they have to taper it slowly so people don't reject the taste".

In some cases, sugar was replaced with artificial sweeteners, but Wham said that "doesn't help people in the longer term" to reduce metabolic disease.

Added vs natural sugars: could we break it down?

In the USA, where more than one third of adults are obese, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is overhauling packaged food, to include clear labelling for added sugar.

The same thing could happen here, food scientist and Massey Professor Steve Flint said, but he noted labels were already crowded places.

"I don't see why you couldn't, but the tricky one would be when fruit has been added because that will vary from batch to batch depending on how ripe the fruit is.

"One thing that's quite a concern is a trend more towards a clean label. The question is, what does a consumer really need? And there are all sorts of issues around that.

"I think it would be a good idea to have QR code [on the product] and people could scan it to get information."

So what am I meant to eat?

It's a confusing world of diet fads, superfoods and endless dos and don'ts, but dietitian Sarah Hanrahan said you'll be OK if you remember seven words from US journalist Michael Pollan, author of The Omnivore's Dilemma: "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants."

"People are confused and the science is complicated, but you pretty much always come back to that," Hanrahan, a New Zealand Nutrition Foundation dietitian said.

"If your diet is predominantly whole foods then [added sugar] becomes less of an issue."

The bad science

In the 1960s, the sugar industry sponsored research that promoted dietary fat as key cause of coronary heart disease, and downplayed the harmful effects of sugar, according to a special report in JAMA Internal Medicine.

A 1967 literature review in The New England Journal of Medicine painted fat and cholesterol as the dietary culprits of heart disease, glossing over evidence from the 1950s that sugar was also linked.

The review was sponsored by the Sugar Research Foundation (SRF), which is now known as the Sugar Association, the new report said.

Which sugar, where?

Glucose - the body's main source of energy. Found in pasta, whole grain bread, legumes and a range of vegetables.

Fructose - 'fruit sugar' found in fruit, honey, some vegetables and soft drinks.

Galactose - a component of lactose. Found in legumes, dairy products and dried figs.

Sucrose - 'table sugar'. Chemically consists of glucose plus fructose. One of the most common added sugars. Found in sugarcane, some fruits and vegetables, and sweetened cereal, ice cream, baked desserts and yoghurt.

Lactose - 'milk sugar'. Found mostly in dairy products but also added to bread and baked goods, candy, cereals and processed food.

Maltose - 'malt sugar'. Founds in beer, cereals containing barley, malt milkshakes and malted candy.

Added sugars are extracted, concentrated and refined from sources such as sugar cane, fruit, sugar beet, or corn.

Other names for sugar that might be found in packaged foods include: dextrose, powdered sugar, corn syrup, honey, maltose, molasses, brown sugar, nectars (e.g. peach nectar), invert sugar, malt syrup, coconut sugars, agave syrup, brown rice syrup and maple syrup.

