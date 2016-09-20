Cost of being a celeb health nut

The cost of living like a Hollywood health nut

The stick-thin silhouettes of Hollywood's hottest were once attributed to a diet of coffee and cigarettes. But for the modern celebrity, treating your body as a temple is on trend. With plenty of cash to spend on the best nutritionists and trainers, they have all the tools at hand for achieving perfect health. But how much are celebrities paying for their toned abs? This is how much it really costs to keep up with the Kardashians.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

The reality TV star is put through her paces, with celebrity trainer Don Brooks, three to five times per week, with a high-intensity, circuit-based routine involving resistance bands and bodyweight exercises.

Kardashian also admits to being obsessed with what she puts in her body. Her New York based yoga teacher and Ayurvedic practitioner, Leila Johnson told E-news, "Everything she eats is very fresh, handmade, less processed, less garbage… We make our own roasted trail mixes. We use coconut oil, raw pumpkin seeds, and other nuts."

An unusual addition to Kourtney's health plan is a daily tablespoon of clarified butter. "Ghee is the first thing I put in my body every morning," she recently wrote on her blog. "I take one big teaspoon of ghee every morning, melt it on the stove in a pan and drink it out of a cute little ceramic white cup." She adds that she loves the Ayurvedic properties of ghee as well as the flavour.

The breakdown:

Organic ghee: $35/per bottle

Training session with Don Brooks: US$300/per session (estimate)

Yoga class with Leila Johnson: US$200/per session (estimate)

Homemade trail mix: $20 (estimate)

Organic groceries: $150/per week (estimate)

Total: $700

ELLE MACPHERSON

She lives inside one of the most famous bodies in the world, and at 52 years of age Elle Macpherson (aka "The Body") is looking as good as ever. Macpherson attributes her incredible figure to regular exercise and an alkaline diet. "Too much processed food, sugar, caffeine, meat and alcohol can leave you with an acidic gut," she said on her Instagram account recently.

Macpherson's nutritionist Kristina Rodulfo told Harper's Bazaar that Elle's daily diet includes eggs, one to two serves of fish, fresh salads and vegetables. "She is a very big fish girl; she eats hardly any chicken or meat."

When pushed for time Macpherson relies on protein smoothies to get her through. In fact, she reckons she loves smoothies so much she created Welleco health supplements. She suggests banana, nectarine, protein powder, 'alkalising' greens, spinach and almond milk.

In Aussie beach babe style, Macpherson's favourite way to exercise is outdoors. "Why would you exercise indoors when you can be in the fresh air outside?" she asked The Chalkboard Magazine.

"If I'm by the water, I love to paddle board, surf, swim laps or water ski. I also love to hike or run for about 45 minutes a day." She will occasionally do a fitness class, preferring yoga, spin and beach bootcamp.

The breakdown:

Protein smoothie – $10

The Super Elixir alkalising greens – $145 (for 300g)

The Super Elixir protein powder – $59 (for 500g)

Fresh fish – $10/per piece

Yoga/spin/bootcamp: $30/per class

Water sports: $50 to $80

Total: $304 +

MIRANDA KERR

Miranda Kerr can thank the parentals for her supermodel looks, but Kerr is religious about maintaining her healthy glow. She previously told Vogue that she starts each day with a cold pressed organic green juice, followed by eggs or avocado on a piece of gluten free toast. A superfood smoothie with my chia seeds, goji berries and raw cacao is also on her daily menu and her afternoon pick me up is a ginseng or dandelion tea.

If she's not sipping on expensive health drinks, you'll find Kerr getting sweaty with celebrity trainer Justin Gelbrand, whose clientele includes Lindsay Lohan, Anne Hathaway and Fergie. He recently told Women's Health & Fitness Magazine that he has trains Miranda three to four times per week for 75 minutes per session. He has devised a circuit class that targets every body part and he also makes Miranda run three to five kilometres per week.

To keep her mental health in check, Miranda practices yoga with one of Australia's most famous yogis, Charlotte Dodson. "With yoga, I believe it's really important to know who you have as a teacher," says Miranda's testimonial on Dodson's site. "To me, Charlotte is the best – her energy is really grounding and nurturing. It has become a part of my life."

The breakdown:

PT sessions with Justin Gelbrand per week – $300 (estimate)

Organic green juice: $10

Superfood smoothie: $10

Private Kundalini Yoga class with Charlotte Dodson: $300 (estimate).

Ginseng/dandelion tea: $5

Total: $625

ERIN VICTORIA HOLLAND

Former Miss World Australia, Erin Holland, trains with owner of Flow Athletic, Ben Lucas. "We work on functional strength training, HIIT Cardio and nutritional guidance as Erin's goal is to strengthen her core and her glutes," he told Juice Daily. Erin also likes to mix it up with fitness classes. "I'm all about a wide variety – one because it's the best way to target every bit of your body, and two because I get bored really easily," she told Daily Mail.

When it comes to healthy eating, the 27-year-old previously confessed that she has sweet tooth and makes homemade snacks to satisfy sugar cravings. "I have been obsessed with creating my own healthy muesli bars of late. They vary every time I make them, but they are basically dried fruits such as apricot and blueberries, almonds, rolled oats, almond meal (instead of flour) and a bit of honey to bind them." She's also a fan of green juices and salads for lunch with chicken, avocado and feta.

The breakdown:

Homemade granola bars: $20 of ingredients to make a batch (estimate)

Green juice: $8 to $12

Personal training session with Ben Lucas: $200/per session

Flow Athletic membership: $39.95/per week

Salad with avocado and chicken: $15 to $30

Total: $280 +

KARLIE KLOSS

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has a super expensive fitness regime, which includes personal training sessions with Justin Gelbrand and fitness classes at ATK and cult US studio Soul Cycle. "I try to exercise at least four to five times a week and like to switch up my routine each day," she told Vogue.

Breakfast is Karlie's favourite meal of the day and she often visits The Butcher's Daughter. According to Harper's Bazaar, her favourite brekky consists of a protein shake, egg white omelette or porridge or grain toast with either avocado or home-made almond butter, sliced bananas and raw honey. For lunch she'll have clean protein such as salmon or cod with vegetables on the side.

The breakdown:

Breakfast at The Butchers Daughter – $20 to $30

Soul Cycle spin class: US $34/per class

Ballet class or pilates session at ATK: $26 to $40/per class

PT session with Justin Gelbrand: $300/per session (estimate)

Fresh fish: $10/per piece

Total: $390 +

