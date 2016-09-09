Community-run emergency housing becomes an ambulance at the top of the cliff

GRANT MATTHEW/stuff.co.nz Roderique Hope Trust has a house available for emergency housing in New Plymouth,

Homelessness is one of New Zealand's fastest growing social justice issues, but ordinary New Plymouth community members think they may have found a way to place the ambulance at the top of the cliff, rather than the bottom. Hannah Lee reports.

Michelle Ramage has a broken heart.

A whanau worker with Tu Tama Wahine o Taranaki, Ramage says she can't count the number of times they've had to put up mums and kids in motels, or in unsuitable housing because there was nowhere else for them to go.

Grant Matthew Turning families in crisis away was too much for Michelle Ramage, Paul Russell and Joy Russell to take - so they created the Roderique Hope Trust Emergency House.

"It just, like, broke me having to turn people away. Because especially, it's women and children.

"Through Tu Tama, we have walk up, after walk up, after walk up of people who don't have anywhere to go or are displaced or are living out of their car or something has happened, and they're stuck."

So two years ago Ramage started thinking of solutions. In 2014 she launched The Gift Taranaki, a Facebook page which posted requests from social workers in the region for kids' clothes or food or homewares to help struggling families. But the one thing lacking was being able to put a roof over people's heads.

Fast forward to this week and the Roderique Hope Emergency House Trust has housed its first family.

The Roderique Hope trust, formed by Ramage and New Plymouth couple Paul and Joy Russell, officially launched in August and will set up displaced families for up to three months in a four-bedroom home, or two-bedroom unit, and place them with a social worker from Tu Tama Wahine o Taranaki to give them counselling, family support and budgeting advice.

Grant Matthew Turning families in crisis away was too much for Michelle Ramage, Paul Russell and Joy Russell to take - so they created the Roderique Hope Trust Emergency House.

"You can't do transformative work with people if they don't even have a roof over their head. How can you expect people to make solid changes when, like a mum who maybe has left a violent relationship - that in itself is a massive thing - if she's got nowhere to go?" Ramage says.

Paul, a draftsman, and his wife Joy signed onto the project in what the trio call a "God moment".

Ramage says she was thinking for some time they were the people to partner with in this project and when she first said it out loud to them, the whole atmosphere in the room changed.

Grant Matthew The Roderique Hope Trustees, from left, Joel Ward, Paul Russell, Joy Russell, Michelle Ramage, Maree Dally, Steve Walsh (chair), Constable Nelson Pulotu.

As she asked them whether they wanted to be a part of an emergency housing project, the weight of their desire to do it hit them like a ton of bricks.

"It went silent for probably, nearly a minute. I was like what's going on - Joy looks like a possum in headlights, Paul's crying and I'm like oh my gosh what have I done."

The Russell's offered to buy a house and in March they took over a property and started renovations. They were all surprised though, at the timing of when the house would open, she says.

"We started talking about this and planning for this and housing and homelessness was not even talked about at all. We've known the underbelly of it for years and it's never been an issue in the media, and it's ironic, it's funny that right on the time of us launching it's like the number one thing that's talked about."

In 2016, New Zealand's homelessness statistics have been one of the major political debating points, with areas like Auckland being highlighted for their increasing housing unaffordability and the rising numbers of families left to sleep in cars or being left at the mercy of strained social workers and charitable organisations.

But talking was the easy part. Then came the endless stream of paperwork to become a registered charitable trust. They want to be "legit", Ramage says.

Too many people start projects like this with the best of intentions, but without the infrastructure or accountability they need to really help people - which also means people stop supporting the vision, Ramage says.

"There's massive integrity around the process - there's rules, there's laws that we've got to abide by and we will abide by them. But that kind of foundation stuff is really important for people to be able to give."

And being transparent seems to have sped up the bureaucracy as well, she says, with things getting approved through the IRD and Charities Services in weeks rather than the four to six months they were told they would have to wait.

Also adding to that foundation is an incredible amount of central government support, Ramage says.

Tu Tama Wahine o Taranaki partnering with them is beyond what they could have hoped for. The social workers coming from that organisation were about restoring mana to those families and made it more than just a physical house but a real community-based solution, she says.

The Ministry of Social Development and local Work and Income offices have also offered their support throughout the planning and building phases.

Ramage says staff were constantly checking in with them to see what they could do to help things move along quickly, because they knew first-hand how dire the need is here.

Instead of being able to provide these families with what they need, MSD has to resort to putting them in motels because there's nowhere else, she says.

"And it's not because they want to, they're just stuck."

Someone who knows the hardship of a long waiting list and limited resources is Community Housing Action Taranaki (CHAT) chair Brian Eriksen.

Eriksen has been running two emergency houses in the region for almost 30 years and said families desperate for a safe place to sleep was not uncommon in Taranaki.

He said Taranaki's most recently reported homelessness numbers were low, largely because the region "looked after its own", but that wasn't to say the full number of homeless people were represented.

"There are people who are homeless out there who aren't included. There's a lot of people not recorded as homeless who are sleeping in people's sheds and garages," Eriksen says.

Within the last year, they were seeing more and more families overcrowding homes to make rent affordable in Taranaki. That's where the major issue is, Eriksen says, and if housing wasn't made affordable it would only get worse.

"It's been going on for 12 months or more," he says. "You give yourself more money if you're sharing rent with another family and people say if there's a cheaper option we'll take it."

The counselling and budgeting services included with a stay at Roderique house will be a major help to those families they take in, he says.

There is undoubtedly a need for the Roderique house and more like it in the Taranaki community.

The recent report from Otago University titled Severe housing deprivation in Aotearoa / New Zealand 2001-2013, shows Taranaki is second only to Southland in the lowest homelessness rates in New Zealand.

The region's 2013 homelessness count was 423, five less than in 2006 but 113 more than in 2001.

But nearly half of those 423 people were in "a severely crowded" private dwelling - generally meaning there is more than two people to a bedroom.

Steve Walsh, the trust chair, says what Roderique house is plugging a gaping hole in the social fabric of the region.

"If it was just a house I wouldn't be doing it. We're not providing a band aid, we're giving these people a hand up."

The name "Roderique Hope" was a hat tip to Paul's uncle Rod Russell. He was passionately involved in social work in Rotorua for decades through Child, Youth and Family, and foster service Open Home Foundation.

When Rod died close to 18 months ago, Russell says it finally pushed him to think seriously about what he wanted to do to help his community.

"It was just like, 'what are we doing?'. Because we had been thinking about it for four or five years. And then when Michelle came to us, it was just an easy decision - this is what we're supposed to be doing."

He tackled the renovations of the flea-ridden, rotting property and made it into a warm, liveable home. It was important they gave families a place to stay that was more than the bare minimum, Russell says.

"You give to someone else what you'd be comfortable with," he says.

Joy says people within her own family had been part of the foster system and there were a lot more desperate Taranaki families than people realised.

"I think about it every day. Actually realising there's so much need in our community."

However, as soon as they started telling people what they were up to, they were overwhelmed with donations of money, time, skills and love to get the house up and running, she says.

"People want to be able to be generous but they just don't know how or where."

To give to Roderique Hope Emergency Housing Trust you can go to their Facebook page or donate directly to: Roderique Hope Trust 15-3953-0821231-00. All donations are tax deductible through IRD.

