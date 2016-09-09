Millie Elder Holmes: 'Why I left NZ'

Millie Elder Holmes: 'I deserve to be happy'

Millie Elder-Holmes says she has rediscovered herself in the year following her partner's death.
Clean Eatz NZ/Instagram

Millie Elder-Holmes is a woman who knows what it is to love, and to lose. 
The step-daughter of the late Sir Paul Holmes, who died in 2013,  confronting death again in 2015, when her partner of seven years Connor Morris was murdered in a street fight. 

At Morris' funeral, Elder-Holmes' mother spoke of the "incredible bond" between Morris and her daughter.

"It seemed to us that they had saved each other's lives and they were generous in sharing the power of their love and commitment to each other."

Connor Morris' father Chris with Millie Elder-Holmes.
HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES

After months in the glare of the spotlight, Elder-Holmes relocated to her birth father's homeland of Greece. 
The week, she shared lessons learned over the past year in a Facebook post on her page, Clean Eatz NZ.
Mille with her late step-father Sir Paul Holmes.
Eva Bradley

"Facebook reminded me I've been a year in Greece the other day and I started thinking about what that means for me," she wrote.

" At the start I wanted to escape sadness and pressure after everything that happened after Connor passed and I wanted to reconnect with my family here

"I left New Zealand extremely depressed and anxious about my life, my goals were simple to just try to be happy again in a place where people didn't assume who I was beceause [sic] of what they thought they knew about my life." 

Elder-Holmes said she had got to know herself better over the past year, and "fallen in love" with Greece.

She admitted the distance had strained friendships, but had revealed those who "really matter to me and that will stay in my life for the long run".

Elder-Holmes wrote she had to "figure out who I was without that person", following Morris' death. 

"This last 12 months showed me that life will always go on, and it's for you to decide what you make of it.

"It's taught me how to accept myself, that I deserve to be happy and that getting some distance from your situation for anyone, reguardless [sic] of something bad happening to you or not will open your eyes and give you perspective in some way or another and I highly encourage that."

"It's really shown me that you will always have the ability to grow, learn and change and if you stop doing things that are different and challenging you might get stuck and that's not a life worth living."

Millie Elder-Holmes' post is used with her permission.

 - Stuff

