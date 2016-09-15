Heroin: 'before and after' pics

Former heroin addict posts 'before' and 'after' photo on Reddit

Reddit A Reddit user's dramatic transformation following quitting heroin.

A woman, whose drug use robbed her of her daughter, looks like a different person two years after going clean.

Reddit user DisregardThisOrDont posted the photo of herself, taken in 2014, alongside a recent picture, highlighting how far she has come in her recovery.

The caption read: "Here is what 826 days sober looks like. Left is me June 11th 2014, on the right is me today. Recovery is possible!"

The post received more attention than she expected.

She explained: "A few of you have asked what happened so I will try to do my best."

"On June 11th 2014 I went to jail for 36 days on a contempt charge. Without delving too deep I'll just say that I was in a really abusive relationship that led to my daughter going to live with my mother. She is my whole world, so when that happened I fell into a deep depression and leaned to my abusive boyfriend for emotional support. His answer to making me feel better was heroin. After 8 months of daily use and a few half assed attempts at getting clean, I told the judge preceding over the guardianship case of my daughter that I had been using and that I needed help. He found me in contempt of court and put me in the county jail until he could find me a bed in a rehab. From there I went to the best rehab in my state. Recovery has been an uphill battle, but now I am at a point where it all just feels like a bad dream.

"There are people in my life who don't know about this side of me and will probably see this. I knew that when I posted it.

The woman said she felt the need to share the post because she felt bad for the girl in her mugshot.

"I wanted to hug her and tell her it will get better. I then realized that girl is still out there somewhere. She isn't me anymore though. There are other addicts out there who are in the same circle of hell that I was in in that mug shot. So even if one of those people see this and get their s**t together, then it was worth it."

The post has received thousands of comments, some from Reddit users facing similar struggles:

"In the same boat as you. Heroin addict for 5 years...sober now..but trying to quit cigarettes. Yes indeed it is the hardest addiction to defeat."

