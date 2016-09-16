Make Jonty's bday special

Overwhelming response to Jonty's party plea

FACEBOOK Jonty Payne is turning five next month and thanks to a Christchurch-based charity, he's going to have an amazing party.

Jonty Payne's fifth birthday is coming up next month but his grandma is worried no one will come to his party, so a charity is stepping in to help make his special day.

SmileDial founder Kelly Dugan said the Christchurch boy - who's a long-time member of the charity that supports families with special needs children - struggles with physical and mental health issues.

"Jonty has many challenges and has had a rough few years with on going spinal surgeries among other medical issues," Dugan said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ SmileDial charity founder Kelly Dugan and his daughter, Lucia, 3.

The Christchurch father whose daughter Lucia also has special needs, said Jonty had been in and out of Starship Hospital and struggled to make friends at school due to his conditions.

"Yesterday I spoke with Jonty's grandmother (and full time carer) and she is worried about Jonty's fifth birthday on the 29th of October," Dugan wrote in a Facebook post on the SmileDial community page.

"Jonty finds it hard to make friends and she is concerned nobody will come if she has a party for him."

Dugan asked for the community to come together to make sure Jonty has an amazing party and the response had been overwhelming.

Less than an hour after posting the callout on Facebook, $250 had been donated to the birthday fund.

There had also been offers of catering, entertainment and presents.

Dugan said he knew the community was supportive but he had been blown away by the response.

Considering the amount of interest it now looked like the party would be held in a park in Christchurch so there was enough room for everyone, he said

Anyone who wants to donate or offer their help with Jonty's birthday can go to SmileDial Facebook page for more information.

