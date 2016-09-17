Nightly whisky keeps 110-year-old going

Whisky secret to longer life, says 110-year-old

Supplied A 110-year-old British woman is convinced that her longevity is down to a nightcap of whisky every eveniing.

Grace Jones has seen off 26 prime ministers, received seven telegrams from the Queen and survived two world wars – and she owes it all to whisky.

Believed to be the 10th oldest person in the UK, the mother-of-one from Worcestershire who has just turned 110, puts her longevity down to a nightcap of Famous Grouse single malt every evening for the last 60 years.

Known to her friends as "Amazing Grace", Jones told UK's Metro that she has no intention of stopping her nightly routine.

Supplied Grace Jones celebrated her 110th birthday with a nice lunch and whisky

"Even my doctor said 'keep up with the whisky Grace, it's good for your heart'. I still feel the same as I did when I was 60. I feel fine. I feel full of spirit."

Married for 53 years to Leonard, a chief engineer, the former millinery factory owner was on her own after his death in 1986, until she moved to be with her family in 2005.

Jones celebrated her most recent birthday with family and friends at a large country estate where she enjoyed lunch and, naturally, a complimentary glass of whisky.

