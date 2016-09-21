Walking, and it's a miracle

Watch: Boy, 8, with rare condition surprises everyone by walking again after major surgery

Giovanni Algarin,8, has taken his first steps in long time and it's nothing short of a miracle.

The eight-year-old, from Pennsylvannia in the US, has an extremely rare condition and was forced to wear a full-body cast for five weeks following hip-reconstruction surgery.

Inspirational video has emerged showing Giovanni walking with the help of a frame in front of his mum and dad.



He suffers from genetic disorder Schwartz–Jampel syndrome (SJS), an extreme form of dwarfism that is so rare fewer than 100 cases have ever been reported.



The condition caused Giovanni's muscles to become incredibly tight and the stiffness eventually caused his hips to dislocate.

In April this year, he stopped walking completely because of the pain and was put on medical leave from school.



In July, he had a hip reconstruction and muscle release surgery on the right hip and was forced to spend five weeks in a body cast from his toes up to his chest.



Five weeks later, he surprised everyone by walking again, against the odds.

