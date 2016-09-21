Watch: Boy, 8, with rare condition surprises everyone by walking again after major surgery

NEWSFLARE

Eight-year-old Giovanni, who has an extremely rare condition, take his first steps.

Giovanni Algarin,8, has taken his first steps in long time and it's nothing short of a miracle.

The eight-year-old, from Pennsylvannia in the US, has an extremely rare condition and was forced to wear a full-body cast for five weeks following hip-reconstruction surgery. 

Inspirational video has emerged showing Giovanni walking with the help of a frame in front of his mum and dad. 

He suffers from genetic disorder Schwartz–Jampel syndrome (SJS), an extreme form of dwarfism that is so rare fewer than 100 cases have ever been reported. 

The condition caused Giovanni's muscles to become incredibly tight and the stiffness eventually caused his hips to dislocate. 

Giovanni has an extremely rare condition. He's taken his first steps ever.

Giovanni has an extremely rare condition. He's taken his first steps ever.

READ MORE:
* Teen boy who fell 100m will walk again
* Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy dreams walking, climbing trees
* Teen's foot attached backward to make knee joint

 


In April this year, he stopped walking completely because of the pain and was put on medical leave from school. 

In July, he had a hip reconstruction and muscle release surgery on the right hip and was forced to spend five weeks in a body cast from his toes up to his chest. 

Five weeks later, he surprised everyone by walking again, against the odds. 

- Newsflare

Ad Feedback
Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
life & style headlines

Walking, and it's a miracle

When sex outside marriage isn't OK

Ultimate silver fox sought

Freakouts it's OK to have in your 20s

'I don't really want pretty people'

If you love me, don't feed me bacon

Llamas seek new homes video

Emily Blunt on 'mommy cults' danger

Life with a 'gender creative' child

Paul Holmes' home off the market video

Decor to make you look good

Inside the secret life of men

Facebook bans Maori tattoo artist video

Students' WOW outfits on fire

Can we really 'starve' cancer cells?

Ad Feedback
special offers