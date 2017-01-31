Blind Paralympic swimming champion Mary Fisher plans her first ultra marathon

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Blind athlete, Mary Fisher, who is running in the Tarawera Ultramarathon on February 11 is being guided by another runner, Marianne Elliott.

Mary Fisher jogs over a rough trail in Wellington's Aro Valley, holding a single white cane stretched out between her and her running guide.

Each week, for hours at a time, Marianne Elliott becomes the blind woman's pair of eyes as she leads the 24-year-old by the cane, alerting her to every looming pile of stones, bumps on a trail, tree roots and ascents and descents.

Fisher was born with a congenital condition which left her with 10 per cent sight as a child and saw her go blind in her teens. But her disability hasn't stopped her determination to take on sporting challenges.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Mary Fisher is also a Paralympic swimming champion.

Swimming competitively from the age of nine, she has represented New Zealand twice in the Paralympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, winning five medals in the two events, including a gold last year for the 100 metre backstroke.



Running is the New Zealand Order of Merit recipient's latest challenge, and on February 11, she will tackle her biggest run yet – Rotorua's Tarawera Ultramarathon. She can only do the event because of the dedication and commitment of Elliott and two other running guides, Catherine Bennett, and Stephanie Bolland, all from Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ They've had some minor accidents in the training runs, but Mary Fisher and Marianne Elliott have formed a close connection and understanding.

They will take turns guiding her by her cane or a rope as they traverse 87 kilometre of trails between Lake Tarawera and Kawerau, pounding along with 1500 other course participants past four lakes, forest waterfalls and stunning scenery. Fisher has already tried 18 kilometres of the course, and came across some "tricky stuff" – slips she needed to sidle past, and parts of the path that had slipped away.

Many runners would feel daunted about running 87 kilometres in a single stretch, especially over rough terrain. Strategist for the not-for-profit group, Action Station, Elliott, a lawyer, says: "If you drove the route, it's so far you would be like, "Oh my God"... I wouldn't have signed up to do 87 kilometres if it wasn't for Mary. She is pushing my boundaries.

"If we don't turn up, then Mary can't run either."

But Fisher smiles. "I've always liked trying different things. I like to push boundaries and to see how far I can go with any kind of challenge.

"The women guiding me are all really inspirational. They're all slightly older women and they have way busier lives than I do. They also give up their time to be my eyes on the track."

Since October, the four guides have taken turns running with Fisher, often spending hours on trails together, linked by a single, white cane, or a rope when they're traversing wider trails. While other runners can lose themselves in the zone, or reflect on work, relationships, and life dramas, Elliott says they must stay fully present or the run could turn hazardous. "There's no headspace to think about anything else. I'm fully present. Mary will say something like, 'I can hear a sheep,' and I'll tell her what is there. Through running with Mary, I have an attentiveness that I really enjoy."

Over time, Fisher has learned that the running guides are different. Bolland is the fastest, but also the most cautious. "If Steph says there are stones, and Marianne says stones, I anticipate they'll be different. There won't be many stones if Steph says it!"

They've done a couple of long training runs together, recently running a marathon with a large amount of climbs in Belmont Regional Park. They all found it tough, and Elliott says she had moments of wondering why she has signed up for almost double the distance. "We get to know each other really well, and we learn how we all cope when we're tired. Mary stays calm and sweet all the time."

They've had a couple of accidents during their training, and Elliott has felt bad about that. Says Fisher: "It's mostly when there is shingle or rocks, but there have been no major things. I've only come away with a couple of grazes."

As she strides out confidently behind Elliott, it's hard to believe that the university honours student was scared about running at primary school. She struggled to run when the light dimmed, and had to rely on fellow class mates. "I put everything into swimming instead, which is like a safe place, where you can't crash into other people."

Her running journey began when she strode out with Bennett, a friend who heads Access at Life Unlimited Charitable Trust, and is a keen runner. But Fisher needed something to aim towards, and in March 2015, they joined Wanaka ultramarathoner Malcolm Law on "an easy day" of his High 5-0 challenge – a rigorous challenge of running 50 mountain marathons in 50 days to raise money for mental health services. "We did a lot of walking and a bit of jogging," smiles Fisher.

"I never thought I would be able to say that I went for a run and enjoyed it, but I really do."

