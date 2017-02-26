Manifesto: Men, it's OK to cry sometimes

123RF Crying doesn't make a man weak.

Crying is the manifestation of the rawest of human emotions. We cry when we can't hold inside what we feel any more. We cry when we're at our best, and when we're at our worst.

By we, I mean all of us. Men included.

But we never see other men cry. In no Western culture has it ever been acceptable for men to shed more than a single tear, and even then it's reserved for grand victories, defeats and bereavements. Perhaps the occasional memorial, such as Anzac Day.

Dutch research suggests that women cry between three and five times more than men. Overall men and women cry over the same things – deaths, break-ups and homesickness, primarily, but researchers believe that men cry more often than women when it comes to positive events. Tears of joy, it would seem, may be more a masculine trait than a feminine one.

Still, outside of a footy game, we men aren't comfortable crying. I want to admit, I'm a bit of a cryer. I'm from a military family and there's a lot of emotion attached to the mere sound of slow, sombre horns and people fighting the good fight. There's no way I can get through a film about soldiers without a few tears.

READ MORE:

* Manifesto: What topics of conversation should men avoid?

* Manifesto: Men feel pressure about their body image too

* Manifesto: Being your partner's best friend isn't enough

However, having never really experienced bereavement in my life (save for grandparents when I was a child and teenager), a few weeks ago I experienced what it means to really, truly, pour my heart out in tears.

See, my dog – and 24/7 companion – was killed by a car right outside my house. Being a witness to this traumatic event left me in shock for a good hour, but then the floodgates opened.

Over the next 48 hours, I might have cried 20 times. Once or twice I crouched on the floor with my head in my hands. I was overwhelmed, and tears were the only outlet.

It is suggested in the book Adult Crying: A Biopsychosocial Approach that there's a certain pleasure in crying. It's cathartic when there is no other way to express ourselves.

In those days after my dog's death, I remember thinking, "I've got to stop this crying". It felt un-manly. It felt like a sign of weakness.

I've since realised that tears are for everybody; they're not gender-specific. They show we have compassion, allow us to release stress, get rid of pent-up feelings and just feel.

In hindsight, I can see the crying I did was a sign of love; it wasn't a failing. I didn't need to be stronger. There was nothing to be strong about.

- Sunday Magazine