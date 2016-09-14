Kid's post-match rugby treats traded for healthy meal

MEGAN HUNT/STUFF.CO.NZ Hawke's Bay's Clive rugby club are changing the spread kids eat after a match this Saturday.

Packets of biscuits and cans of fizzy drink are a staple on the tables of post-match feasts at Kiwi kids sports fixtures.

But Hawke's Bay's Napier East D-grade rugby team is determined to see these items reserved for parties by rethinking what's on offer for hungry players this Saturday.

Mother Millie Ormond was part of a group which sparked the change.

MEGAN HUNT/FAIRFAX NZ Millie Ormond preparing healthy snacks in her Clive kitchen.

While parents chatted at a recent game young players, including her 10-year-old son Noah, were welcomed to a table for an after match meal.

He selected chocolate biscuits and a can of fizzy while a plate of ham rolls was barely touched.

"My kids are allowed treats but eat pretty good most of the time, I was guttered that he would pick that, a huge plate of sugar after a rugby game," she said.

"It's party food, for birthday parties. After rugby shouldn't be party food."

This got her thinking: when their team hosted a game what if they put on a healthy spread?

The team's coach and organisers liked the idea and parents were asked to contribute a healthy plate or $5 for rolls with meat and coleslaw, water and fruit.

"The first thing is keeping it savory unless it's fruit – and water, no fizzy," Ormond said.

Ormond was also planning to make corn fritters and carrot sticks with hummus.

The team wase taking the opportunity to role model what they think is a good idea.

"If others choose to follow that's great. If not we are not going to judge."

Ormond has four sons, aged between 6 and 11, all rugby mad and old enough to understand the importance of healthy eating.

"They all want to be All Blacks and they know healthy food is the best thing for their bodies so they rarely whinge about it."

Ormond also runs a Facebook page called Cheap and Healthy Family Dinners NZ and set herself a challenge in May to feed her family of six for a week on $150.

