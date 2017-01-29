Manifesto: It’s time for men to open up with each other

szefei Guys, it's time to start talking to each other properly.

Men – particularly Kiwi men – aren't good at showing emotional vulnerability around other males.

While men are said to have the same number of friends as women, the quality of those friendships is usually quite different. Even the way we sit together is different. University of Maryland researchers have found that female interactions are often face to face. Two friends will sit opposite one another at a small cafe table and be able to look into each other's eyes to gauge their emotions.

Men seem to prefer to interact side by side. We play golf, we watch movies, we sit at the bar. All such activities avoid eye contact, make it easy to conceal one's emotion and harder to tell if a friend is in trouble.

It's great for discussing sport and the housing market, but what if you want to get something deeper off your chest with your male friends? How do you go about it?

First, congratulations on having that impulse. The male inability to offload is linked to everything from depression to poor physical health. It's important to share information with your male friends that you'd normally keep to yourself, or feel unable talk to your partner or spouse about (including relationship problems you're having with them).

One simple sentence can get this conversation started: "Mate, I've been having a bit of a hard time..."

A year ago, this was something I vowed to start saying to my male friends when I needed to, because I'd realised it was only my own pride that prevented these simple words from coming out of my mouth.

Once I accepted that, it was surprisingly easy to open up. A year on, I've been able to see that friends – because they are indeed good friends – will always be receptive to hearing about what's going on in your life.

You don't have to ask them for advice, and you can mention this explicitly. Saying, "I don't expect any help, I just wanted to tell someone," should keep your male humility intact, but you'll probably be given advice anyway. Thus, everybody wins.

Once you open the gates, make it a two-way street with your friends. Ask them how they are going, what's bothering them and if they've had similar experiences to yours in the past.

A lot of guys, though visibly upset about something, will brush off any questioning about their wellbeing with a quick "I'm fine".

When they're clearly not fine and you know it, say, "Mate, we don't have to talk about it, but I can tell you're not. If you ever want to chat, I'm always here."

Then leave it at that. Chances are, as days go by, your offering might be seen as a bit of light in a dark tunnel.

You may find they come back to you eventually and take you up on that offer of an emotional brain-dump.

- Sunday Magazine