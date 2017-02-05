Manifesto: Men feel pressure about their body image too

OPINION: It's no secret that our world of celebrity idolatry and Instagram facades makes women hate their bodies, but what about men?

Pick up an issue of Men's Health and you'll see that we're far from immune from the pressure. While women are constantly told to lose kilograms, it's reinforced upon men that "bulk is best" and everybody should – and can, if they work hard enough – have a rock-hard body.

But the supposedly desirable male aesthetic is continually changing. Only a decade ago he was a hairless and tanned David Beckham type. Then, thanks to CrossFit, paleo diets and the Marvel movies of the 2010s, the "ultimate" male has become a rough, tough, rippling Adonis.

Unfortunately, few people have the genetics to turn themselves into Chris Hemsworth, and the rest of us are often left with low self-esteem from striving to obtain the impossible.

I've been affected by the media's portrayal of the ideal male body since I was about 14. As a skinny teenager who didn't play team sports. I was envious of anybody with muscles, and recall taking two buses after school to get to a gym so I could train my puny biceps into something out of a Popeye comic.

Of course, it never worked and I was dissatisfied with my body for many years. I didn't hate it, but I didn't look like Dan Carter either and that bothered me.

It took 10 years of five-times-a-week gym sessions and countless forms of protein-rich diets to get to the point where now, in my 30s, I'm happy(ish) with my body.

Still, I'm six foot (1.83m) tall and have never cracked 70kg. In fact, when I weigh myself at the gym, I ensure no other men can see the number on the scales because I'm afraid I'll be outed as that skinny 14-year-old I sometimes still feel like inside.

Body dysmorphic disorder, whereby what you see in the mirror doesn't match reality, affects just as many men as women, according to University of Melbourne and Brown University researchers.

In men, this is often typified as muscle dysmorphic disorder (MDD), colloquially known as "reverse anorexia" or "bigorexia".

In fact, other research in the UK has found that 38 per cent of men would trade a year of their life for that perfect, Greek god body; a higher percentage than women who'd do the same for their ideal figure.

The problem is, men don't talk about their body image insecurities. We don't hear it from male celebrities or sports starts and it's never banter at the bar. It's something we hide from our peers and quietly address alone in the mirror.

Whether you're plagued by excess kilos or a lack thereof, we Kiwi men should start talking to each other about what all this Thor-like pressure is doing to us. The only thing we have to lose is this farcical idea that we really can achieve something built in a CGI effects studio.

