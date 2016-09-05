How to fill hungry teenagers

Ask Dr Libby: How do I make hungry teenage boys full?

123RF Use vegetables, lentils, beans and chickpeas to bulk out meals for teenagers.

I have two teenage boys who are obsessed with meat and carbohydrates, especially at dinnertime. I cannot seem to get them full. Any suggestions on how I can help curb their seemingly endless appetites? Regards, Gaye.

I'm sure many families relate to this question, specifically, a teenager eating them out of house and home. It's quite normal for teenagers to have an increased appetite particularly if they're active, but staying on top of their nutrition to keep them satiated is another thing altogether.

Often they like to get on top of this hunger straight away and often opt for low nutrient but energy dense foods. When it comes to family meals I would use vegetables, lentils, beans and chickpeas to bulk out meals. For example, if you are making a spaghetti bolognaise type sauce, you could replace half the meat with brown lentils or chickpeas. Vegetables also provide bulk due to their fibre content so pack it full with cauliflower, courgettes, cabbage, peas, beans and the like (whatever is in season).

Also incorporate more beneficial fats in their diet by encouraging them to snack on nutritious fats from wholefoods such as nuts, seeds, avocado, drizzling olive oil over their salad/vegetables – it will make a world of difference to their satiety.

I have been told to incorporate anti-inflammatory nutrients in my diet. What are some good things to include? Thanks, Beth.

There are a number of wonderful foods that have anti-inflammatory actions, here are some of the most powerful to get you started!

Turmeric

Turmeric is a yellow coloured spice that in turn contains the anti-inflammatory antioxidant curcumin. Research has shown that curcumin may help inhibit the accumulation of destructive beta amyloids in the brain of Alzheimer's patients, as well helping to assist in the degradation of existing plaques.

Curcumin has even been shown in some studies to boost memory and assist the production of new brain cells. It's a lovely warming spice, great for the cooler weather and also supports great liver detoxification processes.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) cannot be made by the body and must be obtained through diet. Omega-3 fats have an anti-inflammatory action in the body. The most effective omega-3 fats occur naturally in oily fish as EPA and DHA. Other good sources of omega-3 fatty acids include flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and walnuts. They are essential for healthy brain function, heart health, joint mobility and general wellbeing.

Oily fish contains EPA and DHA in a form that enables the body to use it easily. Some sources of oily fish include salmon and sardines. Low levels of DHA have been associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and memory loss.

Berries

Not only do they taste delicious but they are also a great source of antioxidants and phytochemicals. The antioxidants and other phytochemicals in blueberries can help to dampen down inflammation and have been linked to improvements in learning and memory.

The high antioxidant content of berries helps protect brain cells from damage by harmful free radicals, which are set loose within the body by the process of "oxidation." Regular consumption of berries in some studies supported reductions in neurodegenerative oxidative stress.

Consuming a wide variety of plant foods in general can help the body to deal with inflammation.

Dr Libby is speaking throughout the country during September and October, with her new seminar From Surviving to Thriving: what every woman needs to know.

