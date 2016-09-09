Barbies make girls want to be thin

Study reveals playing with skinny Barbies makes young girls want to be thin

Vintage Barbies website Thin Barbies, like these from the 1950s, come under fire in a new study on their impact on young girls' self-image.

A new study has confirmed that playing with skinny Barbie dolls makes girls aged 6 to 8 years more likely to want their own body to be thin.

Girls in the study, published in the journal Body Image, were given skinny Barbie dolls to play with and full-figured Tracy dolls. Both sized dolls were presented dressed in swimwear and modest outfits.

The girls who played with skinny Barbie desired a thinner body shape after playtime. Those who had the larger Tracy dolls didn't have the same desire.



READ MORE:

* Realistic Barbie goes on sale

* Misty Copeland inspires new Barbie

* How to build a positive body image

MATTEL/FACEBOOK Petite, curvy, tall - the new Barbie comes in a range of body types and skin tones - but that's after five decades of one size.

The study underlines what many have suspected about the influence of the anatomically impossible doll, which has been part of Western childhoods for more than five decades.

Only recently has the manufacturer, Mattel, updated its Barbie range to embrace different body types.

Last year it brought in new skin tones and hair textures and earlier this year it launched three new bodies: tall, petite and curvy Barbies.

See the inspiration behind the new Barbie dolls. Video: YouTube/Barbie

In the study, Dr Kathleen Keller, a nutrition and food scientist at Pennsylvania State University, wrote: "In each experimental group, girls desired a body shape that corresponded to the doll with which they played, suggesting that playtime may create a context in which the dolls represent a culturally accepted body shape."

- Stuff