Wipes 'just push dirt around'

As a parent, juggling a multitude of tasks is a daily battle that leaves little time for much else. So, when it comes to cleaning we all look for the most effective, time saving options available for us.

Because of this, many of us reach for disinfectant cleaning wipes when doing the groceries. After all, with their ease of use, disposable nature and promise of cleanliness, it certainly seems to make sense.

But, according to new Aussie research, it may not be that sensible after all.

A new report released today by consumer group, CHOICE, found some surprising results when it looked more closely at both cleaning wipes and disinfectant sprays.

With many of the multipurpose sprays, liquids and wipes promising to "power through grease, grime and dirt," and offer "one step dirt lift", the company put 27 to the test.

By scrubbing white ceramic tiles, the products were tested for removal of dirt, specifically oily grime.

"Most of us have multipurpose cleaners in our arsenal but costing as much as $13.99 a bottle, we wanted to know how well they worked," says CHOICE head of media, Tom Godfrey.

"While some sprays performed very well, we were surprised to find the cleaning wipes failed to remove any dirt.

"Wipes may look like a convenient, cost effective option to keep your home clean and sparkling but our test has shown their claims are questionable."

Godfrey says, that claims made by the different brands are all along the same lines.

For example, Pine O'Cleen Disinfecting Wipes claim they provide a "one step dirt lift" and Power Force Protect n Clean Disinfectant wipes claim "powers through grease, grime and dirt".

Similarly, Woolworths Select disinfectant wipes promise to "leave your surfaces sparkling clean".

"With wipes costing up to $4.99 a pack, it's a lot of money to pay just to push dirt around a household surface," Godrey said.

But it's not all bad news. The research found that cleaning sprays were, for the most part, very effective.

Seven products scored 74 percent or more, with high scorers including Easy Off Bam Power Cleaner Grease and Sparkle and Ajax Spray and Wipe Multi-Purpose Apple & Citrus.

"Interestingly, cost didn't necessarily translate to superior performance with Pine O'Cleen Multi-Purpose Lemon Lime Burst, the second top performer, costing $2.50 a bottle, $10.89 cheaper than CLR Industrial Strength Cleaner."

So what do parents think about this research, and will it impact on their cleaning choices next time they shop?

For Ericka Green it won't.

"I buy wipes, I use them and I like them," she says. "I find them quick and easy for little spills but use spray for bigger jobs."

Renee Meier also loves the ease of the wipes, and is upset by this research.

"I love those things," she says. "They're like a step up from baby wipes in my extremely limited cleaning arsenal. I am devastated by the news….but will probably still use them."

Rashida Tayabali isn't a fan however and has never used them as "the idea of sanitising my environment has always been enough to put me off."

Despite this, she's still surprised at the findings.

"The companies make such big claims about how effective they are, so it just goes to show that the products were never properly tested in the first place," she says.

Louise Wedgewood is also not a fan of wipes, but, unlike Tayabali, isn't surprised by the findings.

"Probably any cleaning cloth or wipe we use isn't removing all the dirt but, to some extent, just spreading it around," she says.

"But, still I would never buy wipes as they seem unnecessary to me, and I don't like using anti-bacterial products because of the side effects of the chemicals used and they way they contribute to antibacterial resistance."

"Spraying with vinegar or wiping with a soapy cloth is good enough for me," she says.

