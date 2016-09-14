E-cigs links to smoking drop - study

E-cigarettes could be saving lives as smokers use them to quit - study

New research indicates e-cigarettes may be helping people quit smoking - and that goes against general concerns that they undermine the motivation to quit cigarettes.

UK-based researchers published a paper in the British Medical Journal today that associates growth in the use of e-cigarettes in England to a higher rate of successful attempts to quit smoking.

It says in 2015 the use of e-cigarettes may have resulted in an extra 18,000 long-term ex-smokers in England.

123RF Despite a decline in smoking, about 14 per cent of Kiwi women still smoke daily.

“Although these numbers are relatively small, they are clinically significant because of the huge health gains from stopping smoking," the report said.

They explain that a 40-year-old smoker who quits permanently can expect to gain nine life years compared with a continuing smoker.



The researchers used a time series analysis to explore the relation between changes in prevalence of e-cigarette use and changes in prevalence of quit attempts, success of those attempts, use of licensed and prescribed medication on prescription and over the counter, and behavioural support. The survey took into account tobacco control policies, mass media spending and smoking prevalence.



John Britton, from the University of Nottingham, said the significant year-on-year fall in smoking “indicates that something in UK tobacco control policy is working, and successful quitting through substitution with e-cigarettes is one likely major contributor".



It could be good news for Kiwi smokers looking for ideas on how to quit. In New Zealand an estimated 4500-5000 people die every year because they smoke tobacco. But tobacco sales are falling, even though about 16 per cent of men and 14 per cent of women still smoke daily.

Complicating the issue here is recent debate over e-cigarettes that use nicotine and which involve inhaling the nicotine vapour (called vaping).

It's claimed that the vapour is less harmful than smoke and that these e-cigarettes represent a pathway to quitting smoking, or at least smoking with fewer damaging effects.

Earlier this year, the Government released a consultation proposal that included restricting these vaping e-ciggies to users 18 years and over, banning them being advertised and banning their use in smoke-free areas. The Government is looking into making the sale and supply of them legal - however they are not illegal to use at the moment.

The consultation closed this week.

The problem is that even if they are healthier than traditional cigarettes, they are still a way to use nicotine, an addictive substance.

The challenge is to allow them to help smokers but not make it look like they are a recreational drug that is suitable for young people to experiment with.

