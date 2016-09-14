The safest way to defrost meat - expert debunks food-from-freezer myth

If you've been leaving frozen meat and fish in the fridge to defrost overnight, you've been doing it all wrong, according to a Swedish food science researcher.

In an interview with Science Nordic, Susanne Ekstedt from the SP Technial Research Institute of Sweden in Gothenburg, revealed the correct way to thaw meat so the best degree of taste and health is maintained.



"This is something food scientists have known to be true for a long time now," Ekstedt told Science Nordic.



"But this knowledge is mostly confined to the food industry. Most people don't seem to be aware of this."

In the same way food needs to be frozen as quickly as possible to retain vitamins and minerals as well as flavour, meat and fish should be thawed as quickly as possible too. By letting meat defrost overnight in the fridge or on the counter (not a great option in terms of limiting bacterial growth), you're compromising quality.

Ekstedt recommends using cold water from the tap to thaw meat - it's the fastest way to defrost it. Be sure to seal the food in plastic before submerging it in the water.

The reason for this? Water is more conductive than air, so the meat will thaw faster and taste better.

"There has never been any good scientific evidence behind the advice that food should be thawed in the refrigerator," adds Bjørg Egelandsdal, a professor at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences in Ås.

"Maybe the idea behind this advice is that refrigerator thawing is most hygienic. It is true that meat and other foodstuffs should be stored in the refrigerator if they are thawed, but it is definitely better to thaw food quickly in water if you are going to use it right away," she said.

