Teacher's stress coping list goes viral

Teacher's list of 101 ways to cope with stress is going viral

During an introductory psychology class on "stress", teacher Brett Phillips handed out the following paper. His student, Alina Ramirez, posted it on Twitter where it's now been shared over 20,000 times.

If you have a Year 12 student in your home at the moment preparing for their final exams stop everything and print out two copies – one for your teen and one for yourself. In amongst the practical exam and study tips, there are plenty of parent-friendly hidden gems, too.

My psychology teacher gave us this paper on how to cope with stress and thought I'd share it 😊 pic.twitter.com/tqNIZRiMzM — lina ⚓️ (@lovelyyy_lina) September 2, 2016

Here are some highlights:

- Don't rely on your memory… write it down

- Tickle a baby

- Don't know all the answers

- Walk in the rain

- Believe in yourself

- Look up at

- Walk in the rain

- Believe in yourself

- Look up at the stars

- Read a poem

- Ask someone to be your "vent-partner"

- Practice grace under pressure

- Know your limitations and let others know them, too

- Remember you always have options

- Freely praise other people.

The list ends with a bonus item: 'Relax, take each day at a time… you have the rest of your life to live.'

Ramirez told Buzzfeed that Phillips knows how stressed they are with, school, sports, work, and life in general.. "So he gave us the paper to help us, and just to have in case we are stressed," she said.

Ramirez's class isn't the first to receive the list from Phillips. The psychology teacher told BuzzFeed it's actually the tenth year he's given it to his students.

And he uses it himself, too. "I do a lot of the things on the list to enjoy life more myself," he said. "Life's short — too much stress will make it even shorter!"

