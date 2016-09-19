8 simple ways to get in shape

Eight ways to get in shape without trying too hard

Wavebreak Media LTD You don't have to spend a lot of money or even designate an hour per day to get your gym fix in order to see results.

Let's be clear about one thing: In order to change your body, you do have to try a little. That being said, you also don't need to spend hours on the treadmill to get in great shape. You don't have to kiss your social life goodbye, or even designate an hour per day to get your gym fix in order to see results.



And perhaps most significantly, you don't have to spend a lot of money. You actually don't need to spend any at all.

As busy people, we're constantly on the hunt for ways to break a sweat without breaking the bank. And as we've put some of these strategies into practice, we've found that some work better than others.

123rf Walk instead of driving when you can.



1. WALK EVERYWHERE

Not only is it better for the environment to give your car a break, but it also works wonders for your waistline (and mind). Plus, it feels leisurely, and it's free.

2. STREAM WORKOUTS FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM

Not only is it incredibly convenient, but they also tend to cost way less than a gym membership (and offer tons of options). Check YouTube for a never-ending list of options.

123RF Suck in your stomach whenever you can remember to do so

3. IS TIME OF THE ESSENCE?

Then consider Tabata or HIIT, which require you to go all out for just 10 to 20 minutes, but get rid of fat and calories even after you're done.

4. VACUUM YOUR ABS

Not literally, please. Ab-vacuuming, which basically involves sucking in your stomach whenever you can remember to do so, went viral last summer as the new hands-off tummy-toning workout to try.

5. BODYWEIGHT WORKOUT

No equipment? No problem. Do it in your hotel room when you're on the go.

A skipping rope may be one of the most inexpensive piece of exercise equipment.

6. INVEST IN EQUIPMENT THAT YOU CAN TAKE ANYWHERE

Better yet, choose something that will give you a full-body workout in a flash, like a jumprope. Not good at skipping rope? Jumping jacks work, too.

7. FOCUS ON QUALITY, NOT QUANTITY

Exhibit A: Push-ups can give you toned arms in just two weeks.

8. PRIORITISE MIND OVER BODY

Getting toned abs in as little time as possible sounds appealing - we get it. But we've found that when we choose a workout that fuels our mind and allows us to go to a happy, meditative place, the physical stuff falls right in line. (We're also that much more motivated to stick with it.)

- MCT