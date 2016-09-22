The upside of envy

The upside of finding yourself envious of others people's success

123RF If we use our envy as motivation, it can be positive.

If you often find yourself envious of other people's success, you're far from alone. In fact, new research shows almost a third of people feel the same way.

The research suggests 90 per cent of people fall into one of four basic personality types. They are: optimistic, pessimistic, trusting and envious (the fifth category, making up 10 per cent of the population, are "undefined").

Of those personality types, the study found that being "envious" was the most common, accounting for 30 per cent of participants.

Published in Science Advances in September, the research analysed the responses of 541 volunteers to hundreds of social dilemmas. It then used a computer algorithm to determine the "personality types" of respondents.

The people who fell into the "envious" category were those who preferred it when others didn't "do better" than them, even if it meant they themselves did "worse".

Clinical Psychologist Kirstin Bouse is sceptical about these findings. She says it only analysed people's responses to different social situations and didn't take into account other parameters that constitute personality.

Even so, if you frequently feel envious, you might be concerned about what that says about you.

After all, isn't envy something to be ashamed of?

Not at all, says Bouse.

She says any uncomfortable feeling – like envy – is just a sign that something "isn't quite right" for you. The fact you feel envious simply highlights an area in your life where you feel you're lacking.

It also has to do with your childhood.

"In my clinical experience, those who come from the perspective of 'I don't have enough', often experienced scarcity in their childhood.

"Whether this is as practical as 'not enough money' or as intangible as 'not enough love', their childhood was characterised by a sense of scarcity that gets triggered in adulthood when others have more of something they would like."

So when others achieve something you wanted, you end up feeling like you're "not enough".

While you can't change your childhood, you can change your approach to envy.

But, before you do, it's also worth analysing whether the success you're envious of is as "real" as it seems.

For instance, if you scroll through Facebook, you may feel envious about other people's seemingly perfect lives.

However, such snapshots don't tell the whole truth. That's the conclusion Professor Izak Benbasat and his collaborators came to in their study last year, which showed envy is a key motivator behind Facebook posts. Professor Benbasat explained that travel photos in particular lead to envy, causing people to publish their best shots in a desire to fulfil their need to compete and keep up appearances.

If your envy persists, Bouse reassures there's nothing wrong with that. "The difficulty is when people feel envious and do nothing about it!"

Instead of doing nothing, identify why you feel so envious: Why do you feel you're lacking? Then, use your perceived inadequacies as a motivator towards positive change.

Don't wallow in envy about your colleague's promotion; let it drive you to work even harder on your next project.

When used in a proactive way, envy should not drag you down. Instead, it can spur you on to achieve even greater success.

- Sydney Morning Herald