Manifesto: Unravelling the myth of the man flu

OPINION: Men get a lot of stick for "playing up" the degree to which they're in pain when they're ill.

The man flu, as it is known, is defined as the male experience of a minor ailment or illness but the portrayal of it as the end of the world.

A recent study published in Brain, Behaviour and Immunity has suggested that the male immune system can get hit harder by the influenza virus than the female one, but I'm not going to spend a whole column defending the so-called man flu and why it's legitimate.

What I do think is that men put on a tough facade all the time. So when we're finally given permission to be weak, we go for gold.

This is most obvious when we have a partner or spouse who's willing to take care of us. When that head-cold turns into something worse, and they're right there to give us support, it's easy to lap it up because we don't feel it's acceptable to be "cared for" at any other time.

This brings up my real point. Men love being taken care of. We have it instilled in us (through a patriarchal culture) that we should always be the physical and metaphorical strong arms of a family.

In reality, no man is as strong as he wants to be. To be a human being is to be weak at times. So when we do let this guard down and allow ourselves to convalesce, we enjoy it so much that we probably over-exaggerate and even convince ourselves that we feel worse than we really do.

Case and point: last week I was hit with a violent 24-hour gastro bug. In 31 years I'd never been taken out like this, never been left feeling so weak, shaky or genuinely unable to brave the day.

My husband was up with me until 3am, and over the next day he proceeded to keep me warm, get liquids into my system and ask if there was anything I needed. Even when I became belligerent because I was so uncomfortable with not being 100 per cent, he was there.

Looking back, I loved being taken care of. I eked it out for the full 24 hours. When you go from feeling like you must be strong all the time to being given carte blanche to be less-than-perfect, it's an almost unbelievable relief. Like being given a sip of water when you've been walking in the desert for days.

Did I exaggerate my symptoms true to man flu form? I did, perhaps at the very end, and mostly because I was trying to be funny.

I'm sure there are guys out there who soldier on and don't let up when they're sick. Each to their own, but all I can say is this: nothing good happens when you're too strong for too long.

