Where can Feilding's youth go?

A complaint about rowdy teens eating and creating mess in the Feilding Public Library has raised questions over the facilities available to youths in the town.

The complaint from Feilding man Gary Barnett was echoed by other Feilding residents, centring on misuse of the facility by youths and the feeling that traditional library users may no longer feel comfortable at the space.

The concerns involve the rising number of teenagers eating takeaways and creating noise and mess in the library, as well as people smoking outside the entrance.

Barnett took his gripe to the Manawatu District Council in the hopes of finding a solution.

The complaint has led to discussion over whether the town has enough youth spaces - where else can the youth go?

Manawatu District mayor Margaret Kouvelis said she liked the concept of a designated youth space, but raised concerns about its sustainability.

"I think there is a place for a youth space, having said that, I think there are already a lot of spaces youth can take part in already.

"With fixed youth spaces they tend to go through a life cycle where they start with a hiss and a roar, but are then slowly disengaged with and not used," she said.

"Trying to accommodate all youth can be difficult."

Kouvelis said there would have to be a very specific direction and purpose set out for the use of a youth space if it were to eventuate.

Pikiora Wylie, team leader for youth services at the Palmerston North Youth Space, said youth spaces could flourish if systems were put in place to work with community groups and schools.

The youth space in Palmerston North was designed to provide teenagers and children with a place to socialise, read, listen to music and play games.

Wylie said they had up to 300 people under the age 18 come through the doors daily.

Feilding Intermediate student Lucye Gardiner has been an advocate for a youth space in Feilding. She was part of a cooking vegan group that went to the Palmerston North Youth Space every Wednesday.

"Petrol costs a lot of money and parents can't afford to drive their children everywhere they want to go.

"Some people have it really rough at home and they don't have anywhere to go or anyone to talk to," she said.

"A lot of kids suffer from mental issues and depression. Youth space would be the perfect place to hold groups for all the people with those issues."

