Man falls off bar roof

Man falls off bar rooftop in Palmerston North

FAIRFAX NZ It is believed the incident took place at The Daily, a popular bar in Palmerston North.

A 24-year-old man is in a critical condition in ICU after he fell off from the roof of a Palmerston North bar.

Emergency services were called to The Daily bar on Main St about 12.50am on Sunday.

A police media spokeswoman said the man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

St John district operations manager for Hawke's Bay and Manawatu Steve Yanko said a the patient was transferred to Wellington Hospital on Sunday.

A hospital communications spokeswoman confirmed the patient remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

It is believed the man suffered a head injury.

- Stuff