Man in critical condition after falling off bar rooftop in Palmerston North

FAIRFAX NZ It is believed the incident took place at The Daily, a popular bar in Palmerston North.

A man was critically injured after falling from the roof of a bar.

Emergency services were called to the bar on Main St, in Palmerston North about 12.50am on Sunday.

A police media spokeswoman said the man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

It is believed the incident occurred at The Daily, a popular bar on Main St.

- Stuff