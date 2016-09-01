New lighting display installed for Foxton water tower

Warwick Smith/Stuff Foxton's landmark water tower is now a beacon of light.

Evenings in Foxton will now be be lit by the glowing beacon of the town's water tower, newly kitted out with a gleaming multi-coloured light display.

The $35,000 LED lighting rig is set up for a one hour cycle of changing colour displays, turning the industrial concrete water tower to bright multicoloured hues, overlooking the town's Main St.

It was launched at a small ceremony on Wednesday night, by members of the Foxton Rotary Club, who have driven the project, and political backers.

Warwick Smith Sixth generation Foxtonites Te Waipounamu and her brother Hokowhitu Tamati, 6 and 8, playing under the new lights in Seaview Gardens in Foxton.

The lights are intended to boost the town's profile, entice travellers to spend some time, and to mark the seasons, club president Chrissy Pedersen said.

"It has 18 programs, we've already set it up to be green for St Patrick's day, pink for breast cancer week, and it'll have it's own sequence for Christmas."

"The lights that were here were old and needed to be replaced, and the water tower is an emblem of our town. Now it's a really big beacon."

Warwick Smith Foxton's water tower stands out from the dark beside State Highway 1, with new colourful lighting.

Fifth generation Foxton resident Samantha Hatsell​ said she often walked in Seaview Gardens, which surround the tower, and planned to come up to watch the sunsets and lights in the evenings now.

"It's pretty cool - I reckon it will stop people on the main road.

"It'll be nice for families, especially in the summer they can come up here and walk around, there's lots of potential in the garden and in the river. The kids were saying it's like the Sky Tower."

Pedersen said initial plans to have the lights working for Christmas 2015 were stymied when it was discovered the park's mains power unit had to be shifted from the neighbouring water treatment plant before work started.

Designs drawn up for the lights include a second stage to extend the display through Seaview Gardens. Fundraising would start again to support this, though the cost could not yet be released, she said.

Funding for the first stage included a $25,000 grant from Horizons Regional Council, secured by an application from the Foxton Community Board before the project was taken over by the rotary club.

Foxton was on the up, community board chairwoman Janine Smart said.

A $1.5 million upgrade to the town's Main St and cenotaph expected to start in October, and work started in June on the new Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom​ cultural centre and library, expected to cost about $6m.

- Stuff