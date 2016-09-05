Yellow water 'just cosmetic'

Foxton residents appalled at decades of yellow-brown water

Foxton's water often turns a strange shade of yellow.

﻿While Havelock North and Pahiatua have been troubled by water contamination, Foxton has been dealing with water issues for decades.

On Saturday, Foxton Beach resident Deyna Halidone went to her father's Foxton property and was appalled by what came out of the tap.

She recorded a video of the yellowy-brown water building up in the sink and posted it to Facebook – subsequently getting more than 500 shares and several comments from fellow disgruntled residents.

"He has his tap running for hours to run it through, but it doesn't change," she said.

Halidone said brown water could come through three times a week.

READ MORE:

*Havelock North scare shows need to chlorinate Tararua water​

*Pahiatua water tests positive for E coli; boil notice issued

*Pahiatua still required to boil water

*Pahiatua residents to get cleaner, safer water​

*Pahiatua gets $530k for water upgrade

"If it is not brown, there is a very strong smell of chlorine. That is not OK – surely there is a solution."

Even when making tea she would boil the jug multiple times first.

She did not drink from the tap and instead bought bottled water.

Horowhenua District Council water and waste services manager Paul Gaydon said despite the colour, the water was safe to drink.

"It's really just a cosmetic change to the appearance, as the water has always been perfectly safe to drink, and compliant with its A-grade status."

Halidone questioned that.

"They say it is Grade A and it's fine. I don't know what that is... They say it's good water; it is obvious it is not.

"My father pays rates but to get a $400 bill and get water like that. And we have to buy bottled water. It does become very costly."

Gaydon said there were no negative health impacts caused by drinking the water.

"We're sure residents would agree that a temporary aroma of chlorine is preferable to any risk of contamination."

The discolouration was caused by manganese, a naturally-occurring groundwater mineral. Manganese was released as the water dissolved the historic lime-scale buildup in the mains pipes.

Gaydon said discoloured water had been an ongoing problem for decades.

To improve the water clarity, the pH-level of the water was adjusted last month.

This would decrease its acidity and increase its alkalinity, helping stop the lime from dissolving.

"Those who have experienced discoloured water would begin to see a significant improvement in the aesthetic appeal of the water."

Manganese was extremely difficult to remove in a cost-effective manner, he said.

Gaydon said the council was committed to finding a lasting solution.

​

- Stuff