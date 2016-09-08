Snow closes Desert Rd

Road warnings after snow dump north of Taihape

The New Zealand Automobile Association are urging drivers to take extra care after a large snow dump north of Taihape.

Snowfall on Thursday has affected State Highways 1, 4, and 49 which connect Waiouru, Ohakune and Raetihi.

Rose Gray, from Mataroa, a small town north of Taihape, said snow started to fall at her house around 3am on Thursday.

State Highway 1, Desert Road from Waiouru to Turangi was closed just after 5.30am due to snow and ice debris.

NZ Transport Agency highway manager Neil Walker said advised people to check the latest weather and road updates before starting their journey.

"This means planning your journey, thinking about using alternative routes, or, if possible, delaying your travel until the weather is more settled.

"We'll be keeping our website and social media channels updated as we know more about the impact to specific routes and roads, and strongly advise you use these resources to know before you go," he said.

"As well as our online updates, our electronic signage on key routes will also let motorists know about current road status."

- Stuff