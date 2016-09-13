Suspicious fire destroys house

Suspicious blaze guts house in Levin

Karoline Tuckey A house in Levin's Morgan Cres has been destroyed in a suspicious fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single-storey Morgan Cres home in Levin shortly before 8.35pm on Tuesday.

Levin volunteer fire brigade chief fire officer Lindsay Walker said the fire started in the kitchen area, and the roof had collapsed

Karoline Tuckey The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

When fire crews arrived, they were unable to enter the building, such was the ferocity of the blaze, he said.

"It's 90-95 per cent gutted, everything is pretty much burnt out."

Everyone in the house at the time of the fire escaped safely.

Karoline Tuckey Kaylan Murphy rescued a German Shepherd trapped in the yard behind the house.

Kaylan Murphy said he rescued a German Shepherd dog from the backyard of the property, and stopped a woman going back in to save more pets.

Another dog, a cat and a bird perished in the fire.

Murphy said the fire was "blazing above the house, about two storeys".

"She [the dog] was trying to jump the fence, and as soon as I got to her I just gave her a boost and she got over."

Walker said the fire was being treated as suspicious and police were investigating.

It was too soon to tell if the house had working smoke alarms, he said.

Firefighters and police are still at the scene.

- Stuff