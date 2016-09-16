Voting age trips up 12-year-old

Youngster gets invitation to enrol to vote

Pre-teen Ollie Jakobs got a letter inviting him to enrol to vote.
Voting papers are in the post for October's local body elections, but Palmerston North resident Oli Toomey-Jakobs won't be getting one.

He tried to fill out the form the Electoral Commission sent him, inviting him to apply to have his name added to the electoral roll so he could vote.

But he stumbled part way through the task.

Oli Toomey-Jakobs would have been happy to head to the voting booth.
That is because he is only 12, and found he failed to qualify.

Mum Victoria Jakobs was mystified about why he was sent an enrolment pack.

And he was not the only one.

His younger sister Sjaan was also sent the form.

"It is quite funny," said Jakobs.

"But something has gone wrong. I'd like to know why these things are happening."

Jakobs came up with a theory that the children could have attracted the interest of the authorities because she recently applied for IRD numbers for them both.

But a spokesman for the Electoral Commission confirmed it does not receive personal information from the Inland Revenue Department.

However, NZ Post did share mail direction forms with the commission.

If the names of children were included with those who had recently changed address, children did sometimes receive automatically-generated letters from a Registrar of Electors. 

Jakobs said that could be the explanation, but she was sure she had not received a letter about updating her enrolment details, and she had heard of another child, who had not moved recently, also receiving a letter.

Massey University local government commentator Christine Cheyne said many countries were seriously considering lowering the voting age to 16, to encourage young people to establish the voting habit while they were still at home and influenced by their parents.

But she thought it very odd someone completely out of the age range would get a letter.

Jakobs said Oli in particular was more interested in politics than many older children.

"But we know they are not ready to make reasonable decisions yet."

 - Stuff

