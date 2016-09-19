Sickness leaves air control tower unmanned

Sickness leaves Palmerston North air control tower unmanned

Two flights into Palmerston North Airport were cancelled on Monday evening as the city's control tower was unattended.

A bout of sickness among Palmerston North air traffic controllers left the city's airport tower unmanned on Monday, forcing two flights to be cancelled.

Air New Zealand canned three arrivals into Palmerston North on Monday evening, including one from Christchurch and one from Auckland, because of a 2 1/2-hour period where no controllers were on duty.

Airways head of public affairs Emily Davis said the tower was left temporarily unattended from 6pm to 8.30pm after staff called in sick.

"This is an unusual event. In such an event we have contingency procedures in place, which have been agreed to with airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority, to enable limited operations should the airlines wish to do so," Davis said.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers this evening."

Davis said the procedure involved limiting access to the airport's airspace to one aircraft at a time.

She had spoken to JetStar and could confirm its flight from Auckland, expected to arrive at 8.33pm, would continue under the contingency procedure.

Two Air NZ flights arriving from Auckland, one from Christchurch and another from Hamilton all proceeded as scheduled.

The airline also cancelled one departing flight.

An Air NZ spokeswoman said passengers on the affected flights were either transferred to an alternative service or transported to their destination by road.

- Stuff