The Jono and Ben TV show rolls into Palmerston North on a tractor

MIRI SCHROETER/FAIRFAX NZ Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce from the Jono and Ben TV show arrive in Palmerston North on a tractor after a 24-hour long journey from Auckland.

Forget the limousine, Jono and Ben from Three TV rolled into Palmerston North after a 530-kilometre journey on a tractor.

The slow journey to the city was prompted by Palmerston North winning a "Cool Town Bro" competition against other leading cities, Wellington and Auckland.

Hundreds gathered in The Square on Saturday about 5pm to greet Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce who left Auckland on Friday about 7am.

MIRI SCHROETER/FAIRFAX NZ Jono and Ben from from Three TV are in Palmerston North to record a show.

An anxious Boyce was glad to be off the tractor as the pressure of cars piling up behind them, on the 43km/h ride, was lifted.

READ MORE:

* Jono and Ben urge viewers to do more to stop suicide

* Jono Pryor: It was time to get serious

* Jono and Ben writer admits worldwide attention for spoof is 'ridiculous'

The trip was cosy to say the least – with one seat in the tractor feeling like business class compared to a small side seat that was left for Boyce, he said.

MIRI SCHROETER/FAIRFAX NZ Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith welcome the cast of the Jono and Ben show to the city, which won a "Cool Town Bro" competition.

What Boyce had heard about Palmerston North before arriving was that the region had wind turbines and people wore buckets on their heads at rugby games.

Pryor's knowledge of the city was also very specific as he recalled that people enjoyed buying pies from a man who served people naked.

The city is known to some for being home of the 'naked pie man' who sells pies at a dairy in the city centre.

After arriving on Saturday evening the pair were most looking forward to showering before three days of filming around the city, but before they could do that, squealing fans and an excited mayor were there to welcome them to the city.

Palmerston North's mayor Grant Smith joined the welcoming parade.

"Palmerston North as we know sometimes can be the butt of jokes."

Having the show filmed in Palmerston North would hopefully open up people's perception of the vibrant, young city, Smith said.

"In terms of youth, there's plenty of cool things to do."

Smith hopes Pryor and Boyce would visit Massey University, the rugby museum and George St, which is Palmerston North's cafe street.

Pryor and Boyce are in Palmerston North to film their TV series at the Regent Theatre on Tuesday. They planned to film the show live on Thursday but the Regent was booked out.

Tickets to the show are being given away at Hallensteins in The Plaza on Monday morning from 7am.

- Stuff