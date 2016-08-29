Is this the future of transport?

SUPPLIED/Otago Polytechnic Tom Qi, of Otago Polytechnic, with a transport prototype.

The future of transport could be here in New Zealand.

That's the view of Tom Qi.

And he should know.

Hamish McNeilly/Fairfax NZ Associate professor Tom Qi, of Otago Polytechnic, with what could be the future of transport.

The Otago Polytechnic associate professor has developed a transport prototype that has generated interest around the world and attracted multiple partners.

"I don't want to call it a car anymore," he said.

While some details of his six-year-long project remain under wraps, he was able to confirm the small transportation device was designed to be parked in a house, where it could be charged.

The small vehicle would be internet controllable, could park itself, and even be linked with others to form a type of 'family car'.

The self-driving transport device could be physically adapted to become a smart convertible wheelchair or even a driveable suitcase, all controlled via the internet.

And it could even save lives.

"A computer would make less mistakes than a human being," Qi said.

Companies had shown particular interest in his motor driven wheels that allowed the vehicle to move sideways to park easier.

He acknowledged traditional car manufacturers with "outdated assembly lines" were not rushing to embrace the move to the latest technology and it was non-car manufacturers expressing interest in the prototype.

Qi he hoped it could one day be manufactured in this country, as the advancement of 3D printing meant it was entirely possible the prototype could be manufactured in this country.

"It is possible to come back to New Zealand."

"The problem is the risk of investment, because (New Zealand) is such a small country."

That also meant he was not a supporter of the country's "expensive exercise" in setting up a charging station network for electric vehicles. as "Almost every family has a garage or a carpark, so they can charge from home".

Qi said New Zealand was an ideal testing ground, before the vehicle was in a position to be sold.

"The technology is ready but society, including industry, is not necessarily ready."

- Stuff