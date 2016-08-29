Charity rally likely to become annual event

John Bisset South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's Monster Rally to raise money for the Cancer Society.

About 120 cars took part in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's first Monster Car Rally on Sunday and it looks set to become an annual event.

The club held it to raise money for the Cancer Society and Hospice.

"We would like more, but then it was for charity so you always want more, don't you ... at that number it was worthwhile," club chairman John Foster said

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Pictured in a 1951 Bradford are Allan Averis and Helen Cholmondeley. The pair were taking part in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's Monster Car Rally.

The club covered the costs associated with the rally and all money taken would be donated in equal amounts to the Cancer Society and Hospice.

"We ran this thing as something that we could do for the community, that's what it was all about."

Foster said it was "quite likely" the rally would become an annual event.

There were a few stalls set up selling sausages and coffee, which were also going to donate a percentage of their takings to the charities, Foster said.

"The Cancer Society and Hospice will do alright out of it ... I hope they get at least a couple of thousand each."

The rally began at Caroline Bay on Sunday morning, and made its way to Mt Peel.

"We're very lucky with the weather, it's a lovely day up here," he said.

Foster said all car types were welcome to attend the event and there were a number of vintage and classic cars.

"It was all sorts because it was open to everybody, from old to new. Anybody who wanted to bring a car was welcome to.

"I think everybody enjoyed themselves."

South Canterbury Cancer Society centre manager Leola Smith attended the rally in the morning.

"I think it was certainly a really good turnout. There were lots of beautiful vintage cars there."

- Stuff