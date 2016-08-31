Explainer: What's the big problem at Wellington's most puzzling intersection?

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff.co.nz Wellington City Council is looking to put traffic lights at a well known four-way intersection in Wellington: the corner of Cuba and Abel Smith streets. Some locals feel it is unnecessary.

Wellington City Council is going to spend $200,000 on traffic lights for the city's most puzzling intersection, at Cuba and Abel Smith streets.

The crossroads is controlled at present by four separate stop signs, leaving many motorists wondering who has the right to go first.

So at least until the lights are installed, what are the rules?

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Some local business owners say the intersection is too dangerous for pedestrians.

Basically, give way to your right, say the NZ Transport Agency and the Automobile Association. AA motoring affairs general manager Mike Noon says: "The first thing you must do is stop, because that's the law. The second thing is you should make eye contact with the other drivers. Often it can be a simple shrug or an indication of what move they're going to make. You are trying to get someone to move. If it's all blocked up, it becomes a courtesy call of who should go first."

If four cars arrive at the same time, who should do what?

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ The intersection of Cuba St and Abel Smith St Wellington is one of the roading quirks of the capital.

Always give way to the right. Give way to any traffic not turning if you would be turning across their line of travel. In the unlikely scenario that four motorists all arrive at the four points of the intersection at exactly the same time, and all are wanting to travel straight ahead, common sense and courtesy would prevail.

What are the big mistakes drivers make at intersections?

Using the wrong lane, turning into the wrong lane, failing to signal, failing to give way, and not stopping when they should.

MONIQUE FORD/ FAIRFAX NZ Opinion is split on plans to install traffic lights at the intersection of Cuba and Abel Smith streets.

Why are locals divided on the subject?

"I don't think traffic lights will sort anything out, it'll just create more congestion," says Hamish Halley, owner of the Flesh Wound body piercing studio on Cuba St.

"It's definitely going to cause lots of problems, and loss of car parking as well.

"Leave it as it is, but [have] better driver education – it's pretty simple. And also more police monitoring would make a difference, because every time a cop stands on the corner, people stop properly."

But Steven Frater, of Hireace on Abel Smith St, said he was surprised there had not been more accidents at the site, and he had witnessed more than one incident of road rage.

"I've seen truck drivers get out ready to hit people. I've seen cars both turning at the same time and stop, right nose to nose with each other.

"So there's been heaps of close incidents."

The intersection caused "total confusion", and the problem was not helped by pedestrians treating Cuba St like a mall, he said.

He would have preferred a roundabout, but lights were a good option.

"Traffic lights is never the ideal solution. But it's just too small an intersection for a roundabout, so I think traffic lights is the only other way to fix it."

