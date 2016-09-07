New passenger service Takeme arrives in Nelson

MARTIN DE RUYTER/FAIRFAX NZ Delys Harwood the Nelson first driver for the mobile app based private driver company, Takeme.

The arrival of private hire passenger service Takeme in Nelson has been met with caution by the local taxi industry it will compete against.

The Queenstown-based company has been in business for almost six months and branched out to Wellington last month.

Three weeks later, Delys Harwood became the first driver to test the waters in Takeme's provincial market.

She services Nelson from Tuesday to Saturday between 9am and 6pm in her 2015 Nissan Qashqai.

Take Me is understood to operate under a similar model to that of global ride-sharing giant, Uber.

While a set price is agreed upon before pickup, the cost of a Takeme ride costs $2.30 and $3.90 per kilometre, depending on whether the customer opts for a budget, business or luxury experience.

In comparison, Nelson City Taxis' pricing schedule was $2.80 per kilometre with a contract rate of $2.40 per kilometre.

Harwood came into contact with Takeme when she found an advertisement online last year.

"I love driving and interacting with people, and I've lived here for twenty years so I have that good local knowledge."

Harwood said the process to get the required passenger service license endorsements was a long but necessary step in making sure she was meeting all the legal requirements.

Takeme founder and managing director Luis Kreische said the idea of establishing Takeme in smaller centres like Nelson was to offer an alternative transport option in places where taxi companies previously had the market to themselves.

He said the company's goal was to reach 19 locations around the country within the next three months.

"You currently have about one or two taxi companies and they can charge whatever they want really, in other cities there is a monopoly and people don't really have a choice," he said.

The cost of becoming a Takeme driver varied in each location, from $13,000 in Queenstown, $3000 in Nelson and down to $1000 in Hamilton.

The number of Takeme drivers in a city and the rates charged are set by the licence holders in that location.

Executive Director of the NZ Taxi Federation John Hart said app-based companies - such as Uber and Takeme - were not part of the Taxi Federation, whose members were properly registered legal entities which comply with laws to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

Hart was unconcerned about the rise of private hire services but maintained that all drivers needed to work within the laws.

Chairman of Nelson City Taxis Graeme Page echoed Hart's concerns, however he admitted that the arrival of companies like Takeme and Uber had prompted a reboot of the technologies used by taxi companies such as his.

"We've improved the way we look and we're in a process now of improving the way we deal with our customers and understanding their needs because they are changing as well.

