Jay Leno's Garage Jay Leno talks to Graham Reid about what Kiwi team Project 64 and their 267kph mini machine.

The world's fastest mini is now a celebrity hit after appearing on Jay Leno's Garage show on YouTube.

The 36-minute episode featuring Nelson's Project 64 was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this month and went online on Monday. With business and personal circumstances preventing the Kiwi team from participating in the programme, friend Graham Reid filled in to enlighten Leno on what Project 64 had achieved on and off the salt flats in Utah.

"Everyone thought they were crazy, which just fuelled their passion even more," Reid said.

SUPPLIED Jay Leno and Graham Reid talk all things fast Mini at the filming of Jay Leno's Garage.

"They took a 970 Cooper S Mini which left the factory with all of 50hp and decided that they were going to start taking records at Bonneville, and proved their point."

Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel, which the episode featured on, has more than 1.7 million subscribers.

The video had received more than 6,000 views within a few hours of going up on Youtube.

For Project 64's Mike Wilson, the screening of the episode was a welcome footnote to the team's adventures.

Introduced to Leno by a mutual friend, Bob Schmitt, Wilson made a detour to LA while heading to Vancouver in 2014 to pitch the idea of featuring the car in the series to him.

"It's cool actually - it's been a long time coming, but it's bloody nice that he's done this," he said.

This year the mini set a world record for its class of 267.225kph. This built on its first record of 235.9kph set in 2012

