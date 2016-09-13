Parking overhaul in Wellington could see prices drop and free periods extended

Kevin Stent/Fairfax NZ Michael Daly trawls central Wellington city in hope of finding a car park.

Should free weekend parking increase from two hours to three? Should people be charged less for parking fewer than 30 mins? What can be done to solve the parking pressures around Wellington Airport?

Answers to these questions, and more, may not be far away as Wellington City Council prepares to launch a wide-ranging review of its parking policy.

The council plans to put almost every parking issue in the capital under the microscope. Chief among them will be the cost of council-owned parking in the central city, which is $4 per hour during the day.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Wellington City Council's parking review will examine whether it need to provide more off-street parking.

In 2014/15 the council pulled in a little more than $24 million in parking revenue. About $6m of that was fines and the rest was parking fees and permits.

Councillor Andy Foster, chairman of the Transport and Urban Development Committee, said $4 an hour could change to a lesser charge for stays of less than half an hour, as well as an increased charge for parking more than two hours.

The council will also consider extending the two hours free parking on weekends by an hour.

It has offered three hours of free parking before, but found it was too difficult to monitor because wardens could only be in so many places at once, Foster said.

But the recent rollout of about 3000 electronic sensor car parks across the city had made monitoring much easier.

AARON WOOD/FAIRFAX NZ How the cost of parking compares across the country.

"A lot of people tell us they would like a bit more time. Maybe they're going to a concert or an event and two hours isn't quite long enough."

Top of the council's to-do list during the review will also be fixing the suburban areas where parking is under considerable pressure, most notably around the airport, hospital and Wellington's universities.

The worst evidence of this is in Miramar, near Wellington Airport, where travellers regularly park for free rather than paying at the airport. Locals have placed illegal fences and concrete blocks outside their homes to discourage them.

The council will look what can be done to solve the problem long-term, which will likely mean looking at things like time-restricted or resident parkings zones.

"There will be a range of different solutions for different places, but some of them are under a lot of pressure," Foster said.

The comprehensive review of Wellington's car parking policy was already ibn its early stages. Foster said he expected council staff will have got a clearer idea of the main issues pre-Christmas, with a view to seeking public feedback early next year.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ The streets near Wellington Airport, in the suburb of Miramar, is one of the sports where people seeking free parking are are clogging up the roads.

WHAT ELSE WILL THE REVIEW LOOK AT?

* Whether the city council should be providing more off-street car parks.

* Relaxing the current requirement to have one parking space per dwelling in residential areas.

* Whether the boundaries of resident parking areas need to change.

* Whether taxis should be provided with two-minute pick up/drop off parks in key locations.

* Whether electric vehicle charging parks should be free for the first half hour free, before a fee kicks in to keep the spaces available.

