British DeLorean driver Nigel Mills clocked by police at 'time travel speed'

SUPPLIED Doc Brown and Marty McFly with a time travelling DeLorean in a scene from the cult film Back to the Future.

A British man busted driving his classic DeLorean motor past the "magic" speed of 88mph (142kmh) claimed: "I wasn't trying to time travel."

Nigel Mills, 55, was caught by UK police speed gun in the classic gull-winged car made famous by the film trilogy Back to the Future, the Telegraph reported.

A court heard the DeLorean was clocked at a top speed of 89mph (143kmh)

REUTERS A DeLorean draws plenty of attention at a display in in Los Angeles, California.

In a famous scene from the first Back to the Future, a DeLorean driven by Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) travels back in time from 1985 to 1955, after hitting the speed of 88mph (142km/h).

The hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court was thrown out after the prosecution offered no evidence.

REUTERS The digital "time travel display" as seen in the Back to the Future films.

Mills said that he didn't think he was going as fast 89mph.

Speaking after the hearing, he said: "I was being prosecuted for going 89mph in a DeLorean, wasn't something special meant to happen at 88mph?

"I can honestly say I wasn't trying to time travel. It was at 11am on Sunday and the road was completely clear.

"I saw the guy with the speed gun and thought I better check my speed and low and behold, the letter turns up."



"I was fed up, like most motorists, of being a law-abiding citizen but a soft target for the traffic police."



Defending Mills in court, lawyer Tim Vickers said: 'There will be an application for wasted costs. I can't see how the crown can contemplate defending that.

'It is completely unfair for the defendant to go to this expense."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: 'The officer involved in this incident is currently deployed on specialist duties on a police operation.

'The procedural issue here is regrettable however Essex Police wants to make it clear we do not tolerate excessive speeds or poor driving on our roads.