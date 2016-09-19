German motorcyclist crashes while performing high-speed wheelie

NEWSFLARE Motorcyclist unscathed after wheelie goes wrong.

Footage has emerged of a motorbike rider crashing at high speed while attempting a wheelie.

The video, captured near Trier, Germany, shows the rider losing his balance and falling backwards.

READ MORE:

* Nelson cyclist sets sights on world's longest wheelie record

* Motorcyclist taunts Sydney police with wheelie

* Biker's standing landing after rear-ending

* Biker cartwheels to safety after crash

NEWSFLARE The rider's wheelie did not end well.

The rider wasn't badly hurt, and was able to get straight back up on his feet.

The same could not be said for his motorbike however.

The rider later wrote online: "I only wanted to try some wheelie on the street with my friends and then this happens - 9000EUR bike broken."