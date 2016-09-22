New Tesla software aims to prevent hot car deaths

REUTERS People view a Tesla car during the Auto China 2016 in Beijing, China.

A software update for Tesla Motors customers brings enhanced safety features, including temperature control to prevent children and pets from overheating.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the update also will allow customers to set a maximum temperature control system to help keep children and pets safe if they're left in the car.

The system automatically turns on the air conditioning.

AL JAZEERA With Tesla Motors reporting its first fatality involving its "autopilot" system, questions are looming over the future of driverless cars.

My favorite new feature is the always-on max temp control for keeping kids and pets safe from overheating. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2016

Tesla's temperature-control function will keep the temperature below 40C centigrade inside the car by automatically opening vents or turning on the air conditioner as needed, Musk tweeted.

READ MORE:

* Twin toddlers die in hot car parked in family driveway

* Death of dog in hot car raises alarm

* Tesla fixes security bugs after claims of Model S hack

* Elon Musk's master plan: the future of Tesla

* Tesla autopilot upgrade in the works following death

* No conviction for woman

A Tesla Model S involved in a fatal crash in the US while in Autopilot mode.

Musk said it was the system was his "favourite new feature".



Thirty-one children have died so far this year in the US, after being trapped inside parked cars on hot days, according to the group NoHeatStroke.org.

Of 661 deaths over 18 years, 356 children (54 per cent) were forgotten about by a caregiver.

Tesla keeps temp below 40C/105F by automatically venting cabin & turning on AC when needed. Can do this for up to a year on a full charge. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2016

A further 189 children - 29 per cent - were playing in an unattended vehicle.

Last year, a 16-month-old boy died after being left inside a hot car at Whanganui hospital.

The 35-year-old woman was later discharged without conviction after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Teslas will also get enhanced radar with the upgrade.

The update makes the Model S sedan and Model X SUV more reliant on radar than cameras when driving in Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the change should help avoid crashes like the one that killed a Tesla driver in Florida in May.

The crashed into a tractor-trailer that Tesla's camera failed to detect.

- AP