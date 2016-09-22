Truck slams into six stationary cars on US motorway

TVNZ Truck hits six cars on US motorway.

A rear facing camera caught the moment a truck smashed into six cars which were caught in a traffic jam on a US highway.

The truck was travelling on the I-94 in Gurnee, Illinois when it rammed into the rear of a car, creating a domino effect.

READ MORE:

* Driver slams into police station

* Man devastated after thief crashes car into police station

* Car in spectacular toll booth crash on motorway in China

The crash left wreckage strewn along the motorway.

Eight people had to be cut free from the wreckage after the crash.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, according to local media.