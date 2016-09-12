Batman's cool Batpod motorcycle is headed for auction

SUPPLIED Anne Hathaway as Catwoman on the Batpod in The Dark Knight Rises.

There aren't too many Batmobiles of any era out there for a fan to own.

But the Batpod motorcycle used in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises will be going up for auction September 27 from Britain's Prop Store.

Designed by Nathan Crowley and brought to life by special-effects supervisor Chris Corbould, it is one of six made for use on The Dark Knight.

SUPPLIED Batman's Batpod which featured in the movies, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

The rider lies prone on a custom-made chassis with 31-inch Hoosier racing tyres and a Honda 750 engine under a fibreglass body panels done in metallic grey. It's got a set of fake machine guns up front with a real laser targeting unit, and comes with a Warner Bros. certificate of authenticity.

The cycle's battery, fuel tank and throttle controls have been removed, and it's estimated to sell for between NZ$108,000 and NZ$145,000.

The vehicles were largely driven by stunt rider Jean-Pierre Goy during filming, and were used for numerous events in the promotion of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Among the Batpod's starring roles were an escape from the Tumbler in The Dark Knight during Batman's battle with the Joker and later in the unsuccessful attempt to save Rachel Dawes. In The Dark Knight Rises, Batman and Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) used the vehicle during their battles with Bane and the new League of Shadows.

