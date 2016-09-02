Ageing gracefully: The case for unrestored classic cars

REGINA H BOONE/DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS Greg Reed, 47, owns a 1958 Plymouth Savoy and is showing it with Suspects, a motor club of Detroit, Michigan, in the US. The members of this group intentionally keep their cars looking as they are rather than trying to restore them and make them look brand-new.

With its sun-scoured paint, exposed metal and rumbling engine, you may think the Dream Cruiser that just passed you is headed to the body shop, but some proud collectors will tell you it's perfect just the way it is.

Just ask members of the Suspects Motor Club and Roadents Car Club of Detroit, Michigan in the US if you meet them. They belong to a slice of car culture that values terms like "patina" and "authentic" more than "restored" and "like new." They're a growing part of car culture.

"We appreciate the car's history," Tom Perry of the Suspects said, standing by his 1963 Mercury Monterey at a recent car show at the old Army base at Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit. Perry has owned the car since November 2015. He and friends in the club have lowered it about 7.5 centimetres and painted a bright pattern on the roof, using a lace tablecloth and the colours of Southwest Detroit's Hispanic businesses as inspiration. The rear axle broke as Perry, 44, drove to the show at Fort Wayne from home in Rochester. His plan after the show: Drive it home and fix it with friends.

REGINA H BOONE/DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS Marc Church, 45, owns a 1953 Chevrolet 210 and is showing it with Suspects, a motor club of Detroit, Michigan in the US. The members of this group intentionally keep their cars looking as they are rather than trying to restore them and make them look brand-new.

"We don't have $100,000 to put into a car that's worth $30,000," Perry said. "We drive it, then we fix it. I feel guilty changing anything I can't change back."

REGINA H BOONE/DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS Tom Perry, 44, owns a 1963 Mercury Monterey with a metal flake and lace roof that he is showing with Suspects, a motor club of Detroit. The members of this group intentionally keep their cars looking as they are rather than trying to restore them and make them look brand-new.

Cars and trucks following this school of thought range from models with exposed metal and paint dulled by decades in the sun - a patina - to filigreed detail paint and patterns done with friends.

"Knowledgeable collectors like to say it's only original once," automotive historian and journalist Ken Gross said. "If you restore an old car to like-new condition, you lose its visual history.

"When you look at these cars, you can see the way they were made and the way they've aged gracefully."

REGINA H BOONE/DETROIT FREE PRESS/TNS Danny Gatt, 32, owns a 1954 Chevy wagon and is showing it with Suspects, a motor club of Detroit, Michigan, in the US. The members of this group intentionally keep their cars looking as they are rather than trying to restore them and make them look brand-new.

That goes for multimillion-dollar classics and cars salvaged and repaired a bit at a time over the winter as owners prep to share them with the world during cruising season.

"I'd rather have a car with some flavour than one that's been kept in a bubble," Roadents club member Dave Marchioni, 48, of St Clair Shores said. "I like things that look period correct."

Some of the cars are modified in the style of '50s street rods, but most stick closer to how they were found. Open the hood, and you're likely to see the original engine, probably with dust and paint flakes that have been accumulating since it left the factory 60 years ago.

"I like the stock look with just a touch of customisation," 40-year-old Matt Smith of Shelby Township said of his '64 Buick Riviera. "It was built in Flint and owned by a GM employee who worked at the factory. I repainted and lowered it, but that's it."

Feeling the car's current condition is consistent with its history matters to these collectors.

"What would the kids have done with these cars when they got home from WWII?" 45-year-old Matt Church of Royal Oak asked of his 1953 Chevy. "They called this car the poor man's Bel Air. There's no power steering or brakes, not even a radio."

The collectors preserve their cars' story and original appeal by repairing them without restoring them to like-new appearance, and modifying them like hot rodders would've when the cars were new.

"I've had people ask 'What are you going to do with it?'" Greg Reed, 47, of St. Clair Shores said of his 1957 Plymouth Savoy.

"I tell 'em 'You're looking at it.' I don't want to polish and paint everything and freshen up the interior. I like it the way it is. Menacing looking."

-Detroit Free Press/TNS