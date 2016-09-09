Porsches star at London car auction

SUPPLIED The private Porsche collection that went to auction in London.

An Aston Martin sold for NZ$4.3 million but it was a collection of Porsches that stole the records at a car auction in the UK on Friday (NZ time).

The matching-numbers Aston Martin was one of only 75 1960 DB4GT's ever built and one of just 45 made in right-hand-drive.

But it was the "Porsche Collection" that generated enormous auction interest with the cars collectively pulling NZ$8.5m at the RM Sotheby's event at Battersea Park, London, and breaking records for the marque.

SUPPLIED The 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT that sold for NZ$4.3m at auction in London.

A 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 went for £1,848,000 (NZ$3.23m), a record for a Porsche 911 GT2 at public auction, breaking the previous record by over one million pounds w19hile a 93 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight sold for £974,400 (NZ$1.75m), a world record for a 964 series Porsche 911 at auction.

SUPPLIED A 1967 Iso Grifo GL Series I in barn find condition that sold for NZ$230,000 at auction in London.

Then there was the 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS that fetched £716,800, a new auction benchmark for the model and a price close to £500,000 more than the previous record and a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport that reached £403,200, an auction record for the model.

Overall, the auction pulled in over £21.65 million (NZ$38.5m) in sales.

"Clearly, the Porsche Collection generated some remarkable results, however from the evening preview to the sale itself there was an energy that hasn't been seen in European auction rooms for a little while," says Peter Wallman, managing director, RM Sotheby's Europe.

Away from the immaculate metal on offer in London, the rather less shiny 1967 Iso Grifo GL Series I, which was offered in true 'barn find' condition, was another notable highlight of the evening. With the market still drawn to the idea of purchasing totally original, unmolested machinery, the Grifo presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an enthusiast of these attractive and highly regarded sports cars. The subject of a spirited bidding contest, the car achieved an amazing £128,800 against a pre-sale estimate of £30,000-£50,000.

The top sales at RM Sotheby's London auction were:

1 - 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT £2,408,000.

2 - 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 £1,848,000.

3 - 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II £1,288,000.

4 - 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight £974,400.

5 - 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Sport Cabriolet and a 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series V Convertible that both went for £952,000.

