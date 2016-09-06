How a little harmless stalking created a better Mazda SUV

SUPPLIED New CX-9 developed by Mazda North America. With help from unsuspecting SUV owners at the school gates.

Mazda people talk a lot about the new CX-9 SUV being designed more for the 'real world' than to impress on paper.

You'd expect them to say that of a family-focused seven-seater, of course. But Mazda North America vehicle development manager Dave Coleman is willing to go to extremes to prove the point. He admits to being a stalker.

From the early stages of the CX-9 programme, Mazda was keen on the idea of giving the car's 2.5-litre turbocharged engine a surplus of low-down torque, even though it would come at the expense of high-end power.

DAVID LINKLATER/FAIRFAX NZ Mazda North America vehicle development manager Dave Coleman and former programme manager Masashi Otsuka: in NZ for CX-9 launch.

"We wanted to focus on throttle response and linearity instead of big horsepower," says Coleman. "You don't take a CX-9 to a dragstrip so high-end power is not what matters, even though that's the specification that everybody looks at out of tradition. We wanted the kind of torque delivery that allows you to overtake without downshifting."

In fact, Coleman claims the new CX-9's 2.5-litre turbo-four has the same torque delivery in sixth gear that the previous naturally aspirated 3.7-litre V6 had in fifth.

SUPPLIED Real-world observation dictated not only cabin design, but also how the CX-9 delivers its power.

"The big question with a torque curve like this is whether it's really worth giving up that high-end power," says Coleman. "We wanted to be sure that the driver wouldn't notice."

That question came up at the stage where Mazda North America (which developed the new CX-9, given that 80 per cent of the cars produced are sold there) had a version of the new 2.5-litre turbo engine in what it thought was the right state of tune, but hadn't progressed to getting the powerplant into a car.

SUPPLIED SUV people-watching revealed parents often need third-row access without removing child seats.

That's where a bit of light stalking came in.

"We took a CX-5 diesel and retuned the engine to replicate the CX-9 torque curve," explains Coleman. "We also added lead weights to the car to match the CX-9.

"Then we went out into the real world and started stalking elementary [primary] schools. Parents would pick up their kids, we'd just tuck into traffic and follow them to soccer practice or wherever they were going next.

"We'd match their pace, recording what rpm and engine load we were using.

"One thing we discovered was that parents on the school run drive a lot faster than we gave them credit for. But also that our torque curve suited their driving."

The CX-9's engine has a number of unusual features that help achieve the desired performance. Turbo engines often have low-down lag, but the Mazda unit has a flow control system that Coleman likens to putting your thumb on the end of a hose, to increase pressure quickly.

It also has an exhaust manifold arranged in a 4-into-3-into-1 pattern, that encourages "scavenging". Cylinders at the start of their cycle with high-velocity flow help those at the end with low-flow via a vacuum effect. Ever one with a handy domestic metaphor, Coleman says it's like a paint gun, where high-velocity air sucks the paint out of a reservoir.

The engine also employs exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). According to Coleman, turbo-four engines have a reputation for good laboratory fuel economy but thirst in the real world, because out on the road they get hot and many manufacturers resort to fuel enrichment to cool the cylinders down.

The CX-9 uses EGR for cooling instead. The hot exhaust gas that has been extracted with so much effort is run through a heat exchanger and fed back into the cylinders to cool them down.

"We didn't invent EGR, it's a really well-established technology," says Coleman. "But it's not really used on gasoline production cars because it costs money, it adds complexity and it doesn't bring a benefit for the official fuel economy sticker."

Coleman says Mazda's stalking expeditions also paid off in relation to the CX-9's interior packaging.

"On paper, most measurements are actually the same as the old car, but the packaging has really improved.

"For example, when we were watching parents we noticed that many had child safety seats in the second row but also had older kids that needed to get into the third row. It's really hard to unload the baby just for third-row access, so the new car has a mechanism on the street side that allows you to move the [second-row] assembly forward without folding and squashing the second-row child seat.

"The second row in the old car had a flat floor, which sounded neat. But that really just meant we'd pulled the floor up on either side to match the centre-tunnel, which meant the passengers on each side had their knees up higher than they needed to be.

"In the new car you have a tunnel but we've dropped the floor on either side down again, to improve comfort.

"The previous CX-9 had a couple of steps and some gaps in the cargo area when you folded the seats down. We've changed the seat angle in the new car so that there's a continuous line. The space is exactly the same, but it's a lot more usable."

