Joining the dots for better Nissan GT-R performance

ROB MAETZIG 'Mr GT-R' Hiroshi Tamura poses with a new model at the Phillip Island GP circuit.

Nissan's chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura keeps mentioning dots. He's actually talking about development targets for his beloved Nissan GT-R supercar, the vehicle the 54 year old has been besotted with since about age 10.

"With the GT-R, the GT is all about performance, and the R is all about racing technology," he says.

"Up until now the dots have been all about achieving the numbers, such as extra horsepower, or improved performance, or higher top speeds.

"But now the dot for 2017 is to make the GT-R more premium. We have to remember the R35 GT-R has been around for 10 years now, and customers who first purchased the model are getting older and are desiring a more comfortable drive.

"So the dot for 2017 is a task with the older guys in mind, for those who appreciate the heritage of the GT-R."

Tamura has been in Australia as guest at the media launch of the GT-R, an event that each day for a week has seen small numbers of journalists experience the latest iterations of the R35, which are now going on sale in New Zealand.

The man's a legend. Nissan's chief product specialist responsible for the GT-R and the company's performance division Nismo, he's been infatuated with the model ever since he first laid eyes on the Skyline at age 10. He's owned several of them, including an early R32 Skyline currently in his care.

Tamura seems happy to talk about the GT-R at any time. During the Australian media event he addressed journalists at dinner, then again at an official presentation at the Phillip Island GP circuit, then made himself available for one-on-one interviews during the day.

"We should always remember that the driver is the commander, and the car is the body," he says.

"But what sort of driver is our target customer for the future? This is the challenge we are facing. We think it is time to cater for the mature customer, because the GT-R itself is maturing. That is why we are now giving the vehicle a more premium feel."

- Stuff