Introducing the very personable second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan

Stuff.co.nz Tiguan has become the biggest-selling VW in New Zealand

Volkswagen Tiguan TSI Highline 4Motion

Price: $57,990

Powertrain and performance: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four, 132kW/320Nm, 7-speed DSG automatic, AWD. Combined economy 7.3L/100km.

Vital statistics: 4486mm long, 1632mm high, 2099mm wide, 2681mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 615-1655 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels.

We like: Roomy and substantial vehicle, high level of specification and personalisation.

We don't like: Exterior lines remain quite conservative.

Tiguan is a really important vehicle for Volkswagen New Zealand. In fact it's so important the distributor expects it to take over from Golf as the biggest-selling VW in the country.

Actually it already has. When a new second-generation model was launched a couple of weeks ago, Volkswagen NZ held 270 pre-sale orders, which quickly translated to a large number of deliveries in late August - 30 more than the Golf, in fact.

SAM SCANNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The new Volkswagen Tiguan, the second generation version of which has just been launched in New Zealand.

That was despite the fact that the new selection of second-generation versions of Tiguan carry prices that are somewhat higher than before. Five new models replace seven first-generation versions, and although prices start almost the same at under $42,000 for an entry 2WD version, by the time they top out at $66,990 for a 162kW 4Motion R-line, there's more than $7000 difference between the old and the new.

SAM SCANNELL/FAIRFAX NZ A digital instrument cluster can be adjusted to include a wide-angle satellite navigation screen.

But that's obviously not worrying customers, because they are recognising that despite the slightly higher prices the value equation has improved.

That's because the new model has a lot more substance to it than before, and even at the entry level it boasts a high level of comfort and safety specification, which maybe makes it good enough to be compared against the likes of the Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW X1 and even the VW's relative the Audi Q3, all of which are a lot pricier.

Maybe it is better to compare the Tiguan against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Cherokee, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV-4 to get a better handle on whether the new model is good value for the money. And the quick answer is this: It is good value, because it addresses all of the small things that weren't good about the first-generation Tiguan, then takes things further to a new level of comfort and specification.

SAM SCANNELL/FAIRFAX NZ A feature of the new Tiguan is substantially increased load space of more than 600 litres with all seats in use.

This new model, which is built on a SUV-specific version of Volkswagen's MQB modular platform, is 60mm longer and 30mm wider than the first-generation model, and the wheelbase is 77mm longer. And that means there is a lot more room inside, which instantly removes one of major moans about the first model. The first-generation Tiguan offered less than 500 litres of load space, but this has been increased to 615 litres with all seats in use, able to be increased to 1655 litres when the rear seats are folded down. That's good room.

Actually there's good room throughout the new Tiguan. It's a lovely interior that is functional in the classic style of Volkswagen product, and this time around it features a high level of technology first seen in Audi product such as an all-digital instrument cluster that can be changed by the driver from having the tachometer and speedometer in the foreground, to having the entire dash area filled by a 3-D satellite navigation map with the speedo and tacho moved right out to the edges of the screen. It's all controlled either by using buttons on the steering wheel on a dial on the centre console.

The interior also boasts an 8-inch screen that can be personalised and used in a number of ways, and connectivity caters for the Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink platforms to cover virtually every smartphone.

SAM SCANNELL/FAIRFAX NZ The new SUV has a lovely interior that is functional in the classic style of Volkswagen product.

Safety specification, even at the entry level, includes what is called Front Assist which monitors surrounding traffic and will hit the brakes in emergency situations, Lane Assist which offers a certain amount of self-steer, Side Assist with rear traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, a rear view camera, and Park Assist which self-steers the vehicle into parking spots. And all but the entry Comfortline model have what is known as an Area View camera which gives a birds-eye view of what is surrounding the vehicle.

The 2WD Tiguan models are are specified to $41,990 Comfortline and $46,990 Highline levels, with the more expensive model getting bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, the Area View camera, keyless entry and start, an electric tailgate, different seat upholstery, and different dash and door panel inserts. Both Tiguans are powered by the same 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that develops 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque.

Further up the selection there are three AWD 4Motion models - a $57,990 TSI Highline powered by a 132kW 2.0-litre turbo petrol, a $59,990 TDI with a 110kW 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine under its bonnet, and the $66,990 TSI R-Line which is powered by the same 162kW turbo petrol engine that is aboard the Golf GTi hatch.

SAM SCANNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Tiguan retains fairly conservative bodyshell lines.

Quite obviously the volume-selling 4Motion model will be the TSI Highline, which is the Tiguan we've been driving for the past few days. It's engine is new, making 132kW of power which is the same as the TSI engine aboard the first-generation Tiguan. But this engine offers considerably more torque - 320Nm compared to 280Nm - and it is available from a low 1500rpm right through to 3940rpm, which gives it superior down-low performance than the diesel model.

The engine is once again mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It offers enjoyable performance, with Volkswagen claiming a 0-100kmh acceleration time of 7.7 seconds which is way lower than the 9.3 second time claimed for the TDI version. Combined average fuel consumption is stated at 7.3 L/100km.

Perhaps the outstanding feature of Tiguan is that it can be personalised to automatically suit the requirements of up to four drivers, right down to a choice of display content on the instrument cluster, radio station selection and even the volume of the audio system. It's very good, and highly intuitive.

The 4Motion system also has active control that offers four driving modes that adapts everything to the driving conditions. The normal setting is On-road, but it can be changed to Snow, Off-road, and Individual off-road.

We're told that the new VW Tiguan has so much personalisation on offer that dealership staff are initially instructing customers on how use only a small percentage of it all, and advising them to return in a few days after they've digested it.

That's a great illustration of just how much more substance this vehicle now has. It's gone from being essentially an SUV version of the Golf hatch, to something considerably more. Little wonder then that market acceptance has been so strong that there's now a waiting list to past Christmas for certain models.

