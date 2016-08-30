BMW 7 series coupe in works - reports
Find the new BMW 7 series sedans too staid? What about a coupe?
The German automaker has plans to introduce a two-door version of its flagship car, Bloomberg reports.
It follows less than stellar sales of the 7 series.
"The 7-Series hasn't managed the same 'aha' effect as the new S-Class ... It's lacking that special something," Juergen Pieper, an analyst at Bankhaus Metzler, told Bloomberg.
If reports are correct, the new coupe could be unveiled by 2019.
- Stuff