BMW 7 series coupe in works - reports

SUPPLIED The German automaker has plans to introduce a two-door version of its flagship car, Bloomberg reports.

Find the new BMW 7 series sedans too staid? What about a coupe?

The German automaker has plans to introduce a two-door version of its flagship car, Bloomberg reports.

It follows less than stellar sales of the 7 series.

"The 7-Series hasn't managed the same 'aha' effect as the new S-Class ... It's lacking that special something," Juergen Pieper, an analyst at Bankhaus Metzler, told Bloomberg.

READ MORE:

* BMW ministers to the fortunate few with new 7-series

* Finger pointing controls new BMW's new 7-Series sedan

* Sevenmanship, by BMW

* BMW tips its helmet to turbo-history with 2002 Hommage concept

* BMW reveals modern day 3.0 CSL Batmobile

If reports are correct, the new coupe could be unveiled by 2019.

- Stuff